Low-cost carrier Air Asia X's Airbus 330s are back in New Zealand to shake up the mid-haul market. Photo / Getty Images

A Malaysian budget carrier is coming back to Auckland and bringing with it a flurry of Trans-Tasman introductory fares.

From 1 November, Air Asia X, which flies to Kuala Lumpur via Sydney, is bringing back its key routes in Australia and New Zealand.

As part of the return it has dropped a seat sale and some of the cheapest fares across the ditch we've seen since pre-pandemic. With one-way to Sydney for under $170, Air Asia X adds New Zealand to a low-cost network which reaches into Europe and East Asia.

Part of 13-routes set to restart this year, including, Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Istanbul, international carrier is back from its pandemic hiatus and reconnecting at speed.

The subsidiary of Air Asia is also offering discounts not only on economy seats but also 'lie-flat' fares. You can currently grab a bed between Sydney and KL for less than $340 one way, which is an appealing offer for travellers out of practice flying long-haul economy.

The airline which resumes flights to Melbourne Tullamarine this month is keen to get air links to New Zealand back up and running.

"In 2019, we flew over a million guests to both countries, which shows that Australia and New Zealand are important markets for us," said Air Asia X CEO Benyamin Ismail.

The airline which is the low-cost arm of Air Asia operates three cabin classes including economy, lie-flat and a baby-free 'Quiet Zone' cabin class for passengers 10 and up.

"We can't wait to see AirAsia X touching down again at Auckland Airport in November," said Auckland Airport's GM for customer and commercial Scott Tasker.

When the A330s return to AKL they'll bring with them extra cargo space and competition for other carriers.

"The new service will not only provide more choice for trans-Tasman travellers looking for competitive fares on the popular route between Sydney and Auckland but is a great option for those wanting to connect through to AirAsia's extensive Asian network," says Tasker.

The seat sale commences today, for New Zealanders planning their end-of-year travels.

Air Asia X - Seat Sale

One way seats on sale today.

Sydney-Auckland

Economy - $219/Premium Flatbed - $660

Auckland - Sydney

Economy - $169/Premium Flatbed - $499

Kuala Lumpur - Sydney

Economy - $327/$1100 on a Premium Flatbed

Sydney - Kuala Lumpur

Economy - $340/$990 on a Premium Flatbed