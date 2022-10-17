AirAsia returns to Auckland with a fifth off fares. Photo / Fasyah Halim, Unsplash

The Malaysian budget carrier Air Asia is offering a last-minute seat sale ahead of returning to New Zealand, offering up to a fifth off fares from next month.

The carrier based out of KUL is offering $220 one-way fares from Auckland for travel between 1 November and 30 November.

Onward travel to Taipei, which has only recently reopened to tourists, for under $130 makes it an appealing option for travellers looking to land a bargain.

"We are thrilled to return to Taipei and Kaohsiung from Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu," says Karen Chan the group's chief commercial officer.

"We are confident that just like all of our other recently resumed routes, Taipei and Kaohsiung are popular destinations for leisure and for visiting friends and family."

The flash sale which is open until 23 October sees fares out of Auckland from between $220 and $700 for a lie-flat premium seat, offering an additional fifth off seats.

While the seat sale out of New Zealand, Australia and Japan is only open for the month, there is an ongoing offer of 20 per cent off fares across the network.

For flights from KUL to Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand there is a 20 per cent off for travel between November and 30 June 2023 and 20 per cent off links to Jedda, Saudi Arabia before March 2023.

The airline hopes this 20 per cent off all seats will provide a boost with lead-in travel, ahead of peak summer and Chinese New Year in January.

AirAsia X is restarting services to Melbourne, Perth and Auckland (via Sydney) from November 1, with three weekly flights.