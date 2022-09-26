Lucky for some: Air Asia is celebrating 13 year at the top of the low cost rankings. Photo / Artur Kornakov, Unsplash

After a successful haul at the Skytrax world airline awards, one low cost carrier is finding big joy in small victories and smaller airfares. AirAsia was crowned the World's Best Low-Cost Airline at the Skytrax awards this weekend, marking 13 year in a row on top of the low-cost table.



To celebrate the Malaysian budget carrier has released a seat sale for travellers including $5 fares out of Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.



"This year feels more special than previous years," said Tony Fernandes, CEO of owners Capital A.



"The fact we are back in the sky is incredible in itself with no big business benefactors and virtually no flying for close to two years."



The UK-Based awards, dubbed the "Oscars of Aviation", is hotly contested with 350 airlines competing for plaudits including best international and regional airlines. Surveying 14.3 million passengers across 100 countries the public vote is closely watched by carriers and travellers.



With travellers feeling the squeeze and air fares more expensive than before the pandemic, competition among budget airlines was fierce.



AirAsia landed the top billing for the low cost category and subsidiary AirAsia X landing fifth in the long-haul low cost category.



The airline's chief commercial officer, Karen Chan said that they would be selling a limited number ultra-discounted fares to celebrate the win.



"As a huge thank you to the millions of people who choose to fly with us each year and to those who voted for us, we are throwing this special sale with fares starting from just RM13 (NZ $5) … for each year we've won!"



With the announcement that the airline will be returning to New Zealand for the end of the year, the low cost fares will be popular with travellers looking to get back around South Asia on a budget.



Jetstar won the best low cost carrier in Australia Pacific in an uncontested field. Something that AirAsia X intends to change when it arrives back in Auckland in November.



With the reopening of Japan next month the airline is offering fares into Tokyo Haneda from Kuala Lumpur for $250 one way.



Skytrax which compiled its 23rd annual world airline rankings announced the winners at an event in London this weekend.



The overall winner was Qatar Airways, which celebrates a seventh year on top as World's Best Airline. Meanwhile Air New Zealand saw a monumental slump down ten places to 30th in the rankings.



AirAsia X seat sale

KL or Bangkok to Jeddah $200 one way

KL or Bangkok to Seoul $200 one way

KL or Bangkok to New Delhi $200 one way

Penang to Bali $60 one way

Bangkok to Fukuoka $250 economy, $1000 'flatbed' one way