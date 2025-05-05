Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

5 May, 2025 06:00 AM 2 mins to read

Incident occurred on the runway, causing a significant delay. Photo / Michael Craig

A flight from Auckland to Los Angeles was delayed over an hour due to a disruptive passenger.

Air New Zealand’s Nathan McGraw confirmed the incident on flight NZ6 but did not provide details.

The airline emphasised its zero tolerance for disruptive behaviour and thanked passengers for their patience.

A flight from Auckland to Los Angeles was delayed by more than an hour and a half last night due to disruptive passenger behaviour.

Air New Zealand Chief Safety & Risk Officer Nathan McGraw confirmed to the Herald that an incident occurred on flight NZ6, but did not divulge details.

“NZ6 from Auckland to Los Angeles was slightly delayed last night due to an incident involving a disruptive passenger.”