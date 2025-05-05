Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Air NZ flight to LA delayed due to disruptive passenger incident

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Incident occurred on the runway, causing a significant delay. Photo / Michael Craig

Incident occurred on the runway, causing a significant delay. Photo / Michael Craig

  • A flight from Auckland to Los Angeles was delayed over an hour due to a disruptive passenger.
  • Air New Zealand’s Nathan McGraw confirmed the incident on flight NZ6 but did not provide details.
  • The airline emphasised its zero tolerance for disruptive behaviour and thanked passengers for their patience.

A flight from Auckland to Los Angeles was delayed by more than an hour and a half last night due to disruptive passenger behaviour.

Air New Zealand Chief Safety & Risk Officer Nathan McGraw confirmed to the Herald that an incident occurred on flight NZ6, but did not divulge details.

“NZ6 from Auckland to Los Angeles was slightly delayed last night due to an incident involving a disruptive passenger.”

Flight tracking information for Air New Zealand flight 6 from Auckland to Los Angeles, which was delayed by 95 minutes.
Flight tracking information for Air New Zealand flight 6 from Auckland to Los Angeles, which was delayed by 95 minutes.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The incident resulted in a departure delay. Flight tracking data shows the transpacific fight was due to depart the gate at Auckland International Airport at 8:15pm, but didn’t leave until 9:50pm.

A passenger on the flight said the plane was on the runway when the incident occurred.

The Air New Zealand Code of Carriage lists several potential reasons for refusing carriage or service to a passenger, including the passenger refusing to obey instructions, causing offence or discomfort to others, or causing or involving risk to themselves or others.

McGraw said the airline has a “zero tolerance for disruptive behaviour onboard our aircraft,

“We’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we worked to resolve the issue.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel