Taylor Swift fans travelled thousands of kilometres to see her perform at Melbourne Cricket Ground this weekend. Photo / Graham Denholm, Getty Images

If Taylor will not come to New Zealand, then the party will come to Taylor. Passengers aboard an Air New Zealand flying from Melbourne to Auckland brought the Taylor Swift afterparty home, with returning fans treated to a Swifty sing-along.

The pop-star’s hit Shake it Off was played aboard the four-hour NZ128 service back to New Zealand.

One passenger returning from the Eras concert described it as the “only correct way to fly home”, with the majority of travellers having seen the star at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Video shared to TikTok showed an enthusiastic and surprisingly tuneful singalong on one of the dozen additional services put on by the carrier to cope with demand.

Although a couple of passengers appeared to have their earpods in and eyelids closed, wishing they were anywhere else, the majority of travellers were keen to keep the party going.

(It was a good day to bring noise-cancelling headphones).

Air New Zealand added 14 additional services and 2000 extra seats between New Zealand and Australia after Swift failed to provide any shows on this side of the Tasman.

After three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this weekend, the party is set to continue with a further four dates in Sydney Accor Stadium from Friday.

Qantas also came to the party with 16 additional services from New Zealand and almost 60 domestic flights into Melbourne and Sydney.

Their quality of singing though left something to be desired.

One passenger on a service to Melbourne shared their experience to TikTok saying:

“When most of the people on the flight are swifties flying to Melbourne, so the cabin crew makes you sing cruel summer…”

Despite the volume, and enthusiasm of air hosts, it appeared some travellers were determined to carry on reading their inflight magazine.

Last year Swift was named the world’s top streamed artist, with 26.1 billion playbacks on Spotify.

It appears she is taking over the airways as well as the airwaves.

Halfway through her 84-date Eras World Tour, many travellers have had to travel over 2000km to see the artist live.