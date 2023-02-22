Final checks at Cairns for A321neo ZK-OYC, Air New Zealand's newest plane. Photo / Supplied

After a long wait, Air New Zealand’s extra-long A321neo has touched down in Auckland.

Air New Zealand has taken delivery of its newest domestic jets, which will fit an additional 46 seats across 9 extra rows compared to their older A320 counterparts.

ZK-OYC arrived in Auckland last night as the third of an order of seven aircraft from manufacturer Airbus.

Setting off from Hamburg on Saturday, with stops in Oman, Kuala Lumpur and Cairns, she touched down at 5:20, last night.

Factory fresh, she’ll go into service on 5 March following final pre-service checks, says Baden Smith the airlines’s Fleet Strategy and Delivery Manager.

“We hope our customers love that new plane smell as much as we do.”

The aircraft will go into service on the airline’s main domestic routes - from Auckland to Wellington and south to Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown. 20 per cent bigger than the A320s, it’s hoped by 2026 she and the six sister planes will become the workhorses of the domestic fleet.

ZK-OYC arrived in Auckland at 5:20, last night. Photo / Flight Radar 24

“This will help keep Kiwis connected by adding additional capacity,” says Smith.

“Specifically designed and configured for domestic flying, the A321neos will add almost 50 additional seats per flight compared to our A320 fleet.”

With the first Air New Zealand A321neo going into service in November some passengers were concerned with the ratio of loos to seats on the extra long planes.

With a ratio of 72.1 passengers per toilet, passengers will be pleased to know that the planes will be used exclusively on domestic routes. After the 19,000km journey from Hamburg, the A321neos won’t be flying any routes longer than two hours.

With the arrival of ZK-OYC the brand new plane brings the average age of Air New Zealand’s fleet to 7.3 years.