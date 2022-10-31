Air New Zealand said it was increasing prices of to free up seats for passengers requiring 'urgent travel'. Photo / Sebastian Goldberg, Unsplash

Air New Zealand has responded to passenger's outrage over extraordinarily high fares this Summer.

One way fares from Auckland to Sydney have peaked at almost $1200 one way in December, with two months still to go.

Even by peak Christmas travel prices this is double the historical average. At the moment travellers hoping to hop the ditch are looking at $1114 seat-only fares, without a return.

This morning the airline told Radio New Zealand that it had priced the last seats on planes higher "to ensure those needing to travel urgently could fly."

But travellers have said that this statement does not appear in good faith.

While there is an obligation to keep some inventory on key routes, the lack of competition and current availability of flights makes current fares seem less than compassionate.

"God help anyone who has a bereavement or has to travel urgently," says associate professor Andrew Smith.

The academic from Victoria University of Wellington's School of Accounting and Commercial Law says that the biggest driver is a lack of competing airlines flying trans-Tasman.

Qantas fares are no better.

One way economy fares from Sydney to Wellington are between $900 to $1228 this Christmas.

The absence of many key airlines on the Tasman routes mean that price increases are more acutely felt.

"The supply has been unduly constricted for some time. Like Australia, I don't think we reopened our borders early enough for summer and quite a few key airlines have yet to return," says Smith.

Air Asia only arrives in Auckland at the end of November, and several other large APAC carriers including Thai Airways and Philippine Airlines are yet to fly back to New Zealand. This is having an effect on flight prices across the region.

The airlines that are operating out of New Zealand have other economic pressures affecting their fare price. Aviation fuel, inflation and ongoing labour shortages are all working to push up the prices of tickets.

However Smith says that this does not account for the whole picture of sky high fares.

"Fuel is roughly 30 to 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs. You expect there to be a 20 to 30 per cent increase on fares, not double."

The statutory losses that airlines incurred during the long pandemic travel were well published. However these are not the same covid-beleaguered company fortunes we saw last year. Across the ditch Qantas had to update forecasts declaring unexpected profits on the Australian Securities Exchange.

"Qantas recently announced a surprise $1.2 billion profit. It could be embarrassing for Air New Zealand to be declaring a profit as I suspect they might have to."

The AIZ share price has also been ticking up as a natural comparable to Qantas.

Earlier this month the airline predicted earnings for H1 FY23 would be $200 million to $275 million before taxation.

Although the airline notes "that fuel prices remain highly volatile and that this is one of many factors that have the potential to slow our recovery and significantly impact earnings."

Air New Zealand said that there were a range of factors that came into play when pricing flights.

The airline said that it had to review fares following a "significant increase in fuel costs, combined with inflation."

"Airlines price the last seats at a higher rate to make sure there are still a few seats available for customers requiring urgent travel," said Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

"Comparing one seat on a particular day or flight isn't reflective of the whole route. Our advice to customers is to book early to get the best possible fares."