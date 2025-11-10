Seat and passengers

There’s a broad mix of demographics on this flight, from parents with young children to older families, couples or groups of friends. I land in row 27 and my companions in seats 27A and B are Jackson and Bradly, who’ve never been to Australia and are fizzing at the bung to see Metallica at The Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. They’re also pretty au fait with the back-of-the-seat screen technology and how to get the drinks and snacks they want – including mine – which I’m happy to donate to their insatiable appetites.

Bridget and her hilarious daughters are across the aisle from me. They’re from Kaiapoi and off to visit Bridget’s sister in Adelaide. Bridget loves this new direct flight because she hates flying, and having only one plane to catch greatly reduces her apprehension and fear.

Kiwis can now fly direct from Christchurch to Adelaide with Air New Zealand. Photo / Joe Nes

Crew

After a spontaneous hug and very warm greeting from one of the cabin crew, who listens to my radio show, I’m heading down the aisle with the chatter and laughter lifting like birthday balloons.

Bridget’s girls make an instant connection with the cabin crew, who clearly have them both worked out before take-off, and not long into the flight, they’re promised the highly sought-after role of Air New Zealand lolly distributors. It’s funny to watch these outrageously gregarious girls become quiet and very shy as they come down the aisle with the wee woven baskets of ear-pressure-popping treats. Their minds are completely blown when the cabin crew return with their payment: paper cups jammed with hard-boiled delights.

At other points, I watch the crew spend time with a young family of four, taking time to check in and kindly reassure one of the children, who had a disability, that everything was okay.

Food and drink

There’s a young family of four slightly ahead of me having a lovely time as they work their way through Air New Zealand’s delicious meal choices (I had the Italian Braised Beef) while keeping their two children happy with children’s movies and games.

Entertainment

Bridget’s daughters are happy to watch movies or play games on the seat screens, with frequent outbursts of laughter and a million questions for mum. The young family before me keep their children happy with children’s movies and games too.

Arrival airport experience

About four hours later, we land in Adelaide. Having a New Zealand passport certainly speeds things up with our cobbers across the Tasman, and Adelaide Airport, like Christchurch’s, is easy to navigate. Within minutes of your baggage popping up on the carousel, you’re out the door and into the gorgeous, settled weather of South Australia. Whether it’s Uncle Barry from Barossa or an Uber you’re looking for, Adelaide Airport has plenty of transport options at the door and you won’t find a sea of people to filter through to find yours.

The best bit

The genuine warmth and excitement on board – from the spontaneous hug with the cabin crew member who recognised me, to the laughter of Bridget’s daughters and the easy friendliness of passengers like Jackson and Bradly.

The worst bit

Although my meal selection (the Italian beef) on the works ticket was delicious, it was far from hot – not even close to warm. But I did devour the entire meal because it tasted divine, and I was hungry.

Final verdict

A smooth, joyful and friendly introduction to Air New Zealand’s new direct Christchurch–Adelaide route, with heartwarming interactions and easy travel from start to finish.

The New Zealand Herald flew courtesy of Air New Zealand.