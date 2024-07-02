Four major airlines have joined the US TSA PreCheck programme, including Air New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

Moving through airport security can be unbearably tedious - particularly in the United States, which has some of the toughest security measures in the world.

Now, for a handful of Air New Zealand passengers, travelling through some US airports will become less complicated as the airline joins the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck programme.

The deal comes into effect today, Air NZ chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan confirmed in a statement to the Herald.

It will apply to “US citizens, US nationals, and US lawful permanent residents flying with Air NZ will be eligible to access the TSA PreCheck programme when departing or transiting through select airports in the United States,” Morgan said.

“TSA PreCheck means low-risk passengers can benefit from an expedited security screening process, making getting through security lines quicker and easier.