Air New Zealand joins US TSA PreCheck programme

By
2 mins to read
Four major airlines have joined the US TSA PreCheck programme, including Air New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

Moving through airport security can be unbearably tedious - particularly in the United States, which has some of the toughest security measures in the world.

Now, for a handful of Air New Zealand passengers, travelling through some US airports will become less complicated as the airline joins the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck programme.

The deal comes into effect today, Air NZ chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan confirmed in a statement to the Herald.

It will apply to “US citizens, US nationals, and US lawful permanent residents flying with Air NZ will be eligible to access the TSA PreCheck programme when departing or transiting through select airports in the United States,” Morgan said.

“TSA PreCheck means low-risk passengers can benefit from an expedited security screening process, making getting through security lines quicker and easier.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer this service to eligible customers to make their journey even more seamless,” he added.

The national carrier and three other major airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Saudia and Air Lingus, are the latest additions to the programme, which now has nearly 100 airlines participating.

According to the US Government agency, eligible passengers could move through a “secure and efficient screening experience at more than 200 US state and territory airports” and “99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes in dedicated lanes at airport checkpoints nationwide”.

Enrollment involves a five-minute online application, then going to a chosen provider and supplying fingerprinting, document and photo capture, and payment.

When accepted, passengers receive a Known Traveller Number (KTN) that will make them eligible to use TSA PreCheck lanes when it has been added to an airline reservation. Most approved applicants obtain their KTN within three to five days.






