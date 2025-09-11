Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Air New Zealand is hiring a chief ice cream taster

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Will you be Air NZ's new chief ice cream taster?

Will you be Air NZ's new chief ice cream taster?

Air New Zealand has announced a sweet gig for ice cream lovers.

Joining forces with Nelson-based Appleby Farms, the national carrier is seeking three Kiwis to fill the unpaid promotional role of chief ice cream tasters.

The chosen trio will be flown to Nelson for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save