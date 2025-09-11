Will you be Air NZ's new chief ice cream taster?

Air New Zealand has announced a sweet gig for ice cream lovers.

Joining forces with Nelson-based Appleby Farms, the national carrier is seeking three Kiwis to fill the unpaid promotional role of chief ice cream tasters.

The chosen trio will be flown to Nelson for taste-testing for one day, providing the airline with essential feedback that will help it decide on its limited-edition flavour that will be served onboard from December.

“Ice cream is one of those simple pleasures that brings people together,” Air NZ chief commercial officer Jeremy O’Brien says.

“Partnering with Appleby Farms means we can share the very best of locally made ice cream with the world - adding fun, flavour and a little summer magic to every journey.”