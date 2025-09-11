Appleby Farms chief executive Peter Findlay said the partnership was a “perfect match”.
“We’re thrilled to team up with Air New Zealand to take a taste of Nelson to the skies. This partnership is about celebrating Kiwi craft and giving travellers around the world a genuine taste of Aotearoa,” Findlay said.
“We can’t wait to see which flavour New Zealanders think deserves to go global.”
While all ages can apply, it is not an offer of employment.
A footnote from the job ad reads: “Promotional activity only — participation in the Chief Ice Cream Taster tasting day is a one-off promotional activity and does not involve the performance of work or services. This is not an offer of employment with Air New Zealand or Appleby Farms."
Among its requirements, the Air NZ release stated applicants are expected to have a “lifelong love affair with ice cream” and “exceptional cone-centration skills and proven ability to stay chilled under pressure”.
Ice cream enthusiasts can apply via the Air NZ Careers page before September 21.
It’s not the first time a company operating in New Zealand has launched food-tasting promotions to assist with product feedback.
Last March, KFC advertised for a Wicked Wings taste-tester. Auckland foodie Nicola Chan secured the role out of 900 hopefuls, tasked with assessing the flavour, crunch, freshness and spice of the product across the city.