The A320s will provide more seats at key travel times, particularly for business and leisure travellers. Photo / Air New Zealand

By RNZ

Air New Zealand is boosting its regional network with a jet service between Hamilton-Christchurch from September 18.

The route brings domestic jet services back to Hamilton for the first time in 25 years.

The 171-seat Airbus A320 flights would operate alongside the airline’s ATR 72 turboprop services.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the introduction of jet services was about building connectivity, particularly between the North and South Islands, and supporting growth where there was a clearly established demand.