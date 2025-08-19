First Impressions:

As soon as you enter the reception area, you immediately get a feel for the classy and minimalist vibe of the hotel - like a page of Home Magazine come alive. The friendly and chatty staff make sure check-in is hassle-free and are happy to share local must-dos and must-eats when asked.

Room:

Adina Town Hall has 144 rooms including elegant apartments and studios with up to three bedrooms. I stayed in the Premier 1 Bedroom Apartment View, which has a separate bedroom with a comfortable queen-size bed as well as a fully-equipped kitchen and generously-sized light-filled lounge allowing for a relaxed evening in after a busy day of exploring.

The dining area with a panorama window and stunning views of the skyline was a true highlight, same as the balcony, which makes the perfect location for a cheeky nightcap and invites guests to be part of the hustle and bustle of the city from above. The bathroom features a spacious rain shower with vegan and cruelty-free toiletries (by Australian-owned brand Appelles) provided.

The living and dining area of a one-bedroom apartment at the Sydney Adina Town Hall. Photo / TFE Hotels

Facilities:

The hotel has a 24-hour reception and all apartments feature a fully-equipped kitchen, dining set up, lounge room and laundry. All studios include a kitchenette and work area. There is a TV with Chromecast, mini bar and tea and coffee-making facilities in all rooms. The hotel also has a gym and a semi-indoor heated pool with amazing city views, which will be a refreshing highlight in summer. WiFi is complimentary for all guests. For an additional cost, you can also have in-room massages and dry cleaning, on-site parking and a doctor on call (at a cost). There are also four conference rooms with capacity for between 30 and 90 people.

The pool at Adina Sydney Town Hall. Photo / TFE Hotels

Food and Drink:

The hotel has a café and bar, with the option to order room service. Due to the hotel’s convenient location in the CBD, it’s easy to pop out for a bite in nearby restaurants. I found the kitchen to be a great feature for all those who want to have breakfast “at home” before a day out in the city, or for people who don’t feel like going out for dinner and would rather cook a meal themselves. For added convenience, the hotel offers grocery delivery.

In the Neighbourhood:

The hotel is right in the centre of action with several sights, including Darling Harbour, Capitol Theatre, Pitt Street Mall, the Queen Victoria Building, Sydney Town Hall and historic clock tower, Sydney Convention & Exhibition Centre and Hyde Park super close by. The Sea Life Sydney Aquarium and Sydney Tower Eye are both just a 15-minute walk away, but the hotel is also very close to Town Hall Station (light rail) and Gadigal Metro station which allow for easy access to other tourist hotspots including Bondi Beach (45min journey via public transport) and Sydney Opera House (20min).

The kitchen is a great feature for all those who want to have breakfast “at home” before a day out in the city, or for people who don’t feel like going out for dinner after a big day.

Sustainability:

The Adina Town Hall is part of Australian-based hotel group TFE Hotels, which has created a Global ESG Charter, outlining the organisation’s Environment, Sustainability, Social and Governance strategies, including a commitment to a low carbon footprint and waste reduction. The Adina Town Hall recently underwent a multimillion-dollar refurbishment, undertaken by sustainable design firm, Bates Smart. Before the refurbishment, furniture and fixtures from the hotel’s apartments were donated to the Sydney furniture rescue charity ReLove.

Accessibility:

The 27-storey hotel features decent-sized elevators and easy-access public areas. Special easy-access rooms are available on request.

The view from panorama window of the Sydney Adina Town Hall. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Price:

Costs start from around AU$350 per night for a studio room with one king or twin beds. A premier one-bedroom apartment with a view of the city and a queen bed is available from AU$450 per night.

Contact:

For more information visit www.adinahotels.com, call (+61 2) 9274 0000 or email townhall@adinahotels.com.au.

New Zealand Herald stayed courtesy of Adina Apartment Hotel Sydney Town Hall and travelled courtesy of Jetstar.