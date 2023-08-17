Ski BC with a Whistler Blackcomb Epic Restricted ski pass. Photo / Supplied

AN EPIC PASS SKI TO WHISTLER BLACKCOMB

How thrilling does seven nights in the snowy climes of Whistler sound, donning your ski-gear and heading to the slopes with a five-day Whistler Blackcomb Epic Restricted ski pass? You’ll snuggle down for seven nights in the Hilton Whistler Resort and Spa. Known as North America’s best ski resort, Whistler Blackcomb has a combination of thrilling descents and exquisite scenery, and the average annual snowfall is an astounding 10.8m. Priced from $2875pp, book this skiing holiday by August 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Travel between January 14 and February 15.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17682633

Vanuatu's Warwick Le Lagon is an old favourite with Kiwi holidaymakers. Photo / Supplied

KIDS STAY FREE IN PORT VILA

Vanuatu’s Warwick Le Lagon is “an old favourite” with Kiwi holidaymakers, but it has a fresh upgraded look, with a magnificent cascading pool and a swim-up bar. A popular holiday spot for families, the resort provides a kids’ club, which is even open in the evenings so parents can enjoy romantic dining on their own. A seven-night package starts at $2079pp. The child’s price starts at $615pp for children aged 2-11 years. Return Air Vanuatu flights from Auckland are included, as are daily breakfasts, Port Vila airport transfers and a complimentary room upgrade. Children get to be a part of the “stay, play and eat for free” deal. Book by September 1. Travel from November 22 to December 20 or between January 13 and March 30.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/warwick

Stay at Melbourne's five-star Pan Pacific Hotel. Photo / Supplied

LAST-MINUTE MORNINGTON PENINSULA

Sneak in an overseas trip before Christmas by booking a three-night stay at Melbourne’s five-star Pan Pacific Hotel. Priced from $995 each, double share, for a Pacific Club Room, breakfasts are included, as are club lounge benefits such as all-day refreshments, evening drinks and canapes. There’s also a twilight trip to Peninsula Hot Springs, which usually costs $150pp. Book by September 4. Travel between September 15 and 27 or between October 3 and November 2. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/melbourne/pan-pacific-melbourne-17395509

Book a discounted 11-day Pure Sri Lanka tour to see baby elephants. Photo / Supplied

SRI LANKA: LIVE LONG IN CEYLON

Start practising how to say “Ayubowan” – the Sri Lankan greeting which means ‘long life,’ and book a discounted 11-day Pure Sri Lanka tour. The 10 per cent off price starts at $2687pp and twice-monthly departures are firm from October through to February. Highlights include a visit to an elephant rehabilitation centre for orphaned baby elephants being readied to return to the wild; a visit to a turtle conservation centre, a beautiful train journey, and a visit to a centre for the traditional Sri Lankan art of painting balsa-wood masks.

Contact: Contiki on 0508 266 8454, your own travel agent, or contiki.com/en-nz/tours/pure-sri-lanka

Hot Sauce Wellington is ramping up the flavours for Father's Day. Photo / Supplied

HOT STUFF FOR FATHER’S DAY IN WELLINGTON

Hot Sauce Wellington is ramping up the spicy flavours to celebrate Father’s Day this year. On Sunday, September 3, the Asian bar and eatery at 90 Cable Street, inside QT Wellington hotel, is serving Dad’s Day Yum Cha from noon until 2pm. Treat your father, or the father-figure in your life, to a fiery East-meets-West yum-cha-style feast. Priced from $55pp, your father will receive a complimentary beer.

Contact: Hot Sauce Wellington, 0480 28939 or qthotels.com/wellington/offers/eat-drink/dads-day-yum-cha-at-hot-sauce/



