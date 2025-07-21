Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A stage 4 terminal cancer diagnosis didn’t stop me from travelling to Australia - Charlotte Kutia

By Charlotte Kutia
NZ Herald·
9 mins to read

Charlotte Kutia, left, has been diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer, but decided a trip to Australia to see her son was a challenge worth taking. Photo / Supplied

Charlotte Kutia, left, has been diagnosed with stage 4 terminal cancer, but decided a trip to Australia to see her son was a challenge worth taking. Photo / Supplied

A trip to Australia created cherished memories for Bay of Plenty woman Charlotte Kutia.

Three months ago, with no warning, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 terminal cancer. Due to its advanced metastasis, there are no treatment options, and I am receiving palliative chemotherapy for one purpose – to give

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save