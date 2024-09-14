Instead, somewhat unexpectedly, I found myself pregnant. And poof, just like that, all my #vanlife hopes and dreams (and money) went into nurturing new life.

Fast forward to 2024 and the sprog is now a toddler. He can walk and talk independently; he can self-regulate his temperature and he has ample energy to burn. In other words, he’s ready to campervan.

So, when the opportunity arose to take a Volkswagen California Ocean 6.1 on a family road trip, I jumped at the chance.

No nagging required. Winter had been long and void of holidays and everyone in the household was desperate for a mini-break.

So, we chose to drive three hours south of Auckland to Rotorua for three days and two nights, staying at the All Seasons Holiday Park.

On a Volkswagen California Ocean campervan, the roof pops out to reveal a rooftop bed for two people. Photo / Volkswagen

What can you expect from a $171,500 campervan?

Not all campervans are made equal, and when the pioneers of livable motor vehicles handed out good looks and practicality, they blessed the Volkswagen California Ocean with the majority.

The VW is an elite breed of freedom on four wheels. The successor to the iconic, peace-loving Kombi van of the 1960s and 70s, this great-grandchild is just as handsome and awash with new gizmos. Your road trip will feel akin to a hotel experience.

It’s by no means cheap. Let’s get the hefty price tag out of the way now. Priced from $171,500 (plus on-road costs), you’re well out of the realm of throwing 10k at a battered Hiace and hoping 400,000km on the odometer isn’t a bad thing.

You’re paying for myriad foreseeable holidays, with room for up to four people to sleep comfortably wherever you see fit.

You also get a brand-new car.

The biggest obstacle I had to overcome during The Great Nag of 2021 was convincing my partner we could accommodate a third car. He wanted me to sell my Alfa Romeo.

Snort. One does not simply sell a European car in exchange for an eyesore, no matter how much you crave the nomadic lifestyle.

With VW’s California Ocean, you don’t have to. It’s good-looking and compact; both an everyday runaround and a fully kitted-out campervan.

The Volkswagen California Ocean is good-looking and compact; both an everyday runaround and a fully kitted-out campervan. Photo / Volkswagen

What’s it like to drive?

My son, who referred to the Ocean California as “my bus” was wrong for two reasons. It is neither his bus nor drives like one.

And when you fret about parking as much as I do, this is a huge plus.

“You’re a good driver, but in a car park, you turn into Mr Bean.”

A quote from my darling husband in our dating era, while doing laps of a Westfield car park.

It’s true, I do loathe a tight space.

However, I could easily see myself manoeuvring the VW in both a holiday park and a notoriously cramped supermarket – without becoming a comedic spectacle.

As for navigating highways and bendy NZ roads, it’s a breeze. Or so I assumed, while I daydreamed out the passenger window.

The other passenger nodded off before Bombay and slept the entire way. The van is equipped with ISOFIX car seat fixtures.

The actual “bus driver” said he mostly used cruise control, and remarked it was exceptionally comfortable for a three-hour drive. Quite the compliment from someone who spends every night writhing about on a Shakti mat.

What makes the Volkswagen California Ocean stand out?

This is a campervan that gets better the more you use it, simply because you find more genius design features.

“The Swiss Army Knife of campervans” is how my husband described it.

Not within earshot of a German, fortunately.

At the press of a button, the roof pops out to reveal a rooftop bed for two people – also allowing you to stand upright in the main cabin. If you’ve ever spent the weekend bent, Quasimodo-style in a modified hatchback, you’ll understand what a luxury this is.

There’s also the lower bunk, with backseats that transform into a lie-flat bed. We chose to sleep here. Three-in-a-bed at both bedtime and naptime.

The main cabin quite masterfully incorporates copious storage – incognito. Not your obvious box-under-the-bed solution either. There are cubbyholes galore; sliding doors here, secret compartments; a vanity mirror inside a cupboard, and cup holders for every passenger.

Flip a lid and find a huge fridge. Flip another and find a stove. Just when you think you’ve found everything, two camping chairs pop out the back and an awning descends over the door.

While remaining accessible, you can easily store all your belongings out of the way, leaving plenty of space to pull out the internal dining table. The front seats also turn 180 degrees, allowing for a full dinner party – minus anyone’s bulk-buy nappies dangling in your face.

We neglected to use the outdoor cold shower. It’s not quite summer yet and we’re not masochists.

There's plenty of storage and there are cubbyholes galore, with sliding doors here, secret compartments and vanity mirrors.

What’s it like to sleep in?

The biggest test of any campervan is how many nights you can endure living in it. How many nights until you crave your mattress at home?

We only did two but I’m confident I could do 20 more.

With the foldaway mattress laid down, we could all stretch out, and by 2am, my son had both his hooves in my face – a sure sign that he’d reached 10/10 comfort.

Initially, with low overnight temperatures predicted for Rotorua, I fretted we’d be too cold. I envisaged us checking into an Ibis by day two. In fact, I got a full eight hours of shuteye both nights, thanks to the VW’s internal heating that drip-feeds off the Diesel engine, allowing for continuous, all-night warmth without draining the battery.

The only indication the temperature had dropped was three pairs of forgotten wet togs. Frozen solid and stuck to the bench outside.

We only did two nights in the Volkswagen California Ocean but I’m confident I could do 20 more. Photo / Volkswagen

Was it enjoyable?

I wish The Volkswagen California Ocean was still sitting on my driveway, prepped and ready for another weekend adventure. The entire holiday was effortless, notably because this is a vehicle that leaves you wanting for nothing.

The freedom we experienced was exactly what I craved back in 2021. Even with a toddler in tow, it was easy, enjoyable and stress-free. You couldn’t ask for more from a holiday.

Holidaying in the Volkswagen California Ocean was easy, enjoyable and stress-free.

Top tips for campervanning in a Volkswagen California Ocean

Pack less: This vehicle is so warm and well-equipped, you won’t need head torches, extra blankets or thermals.

Unpack: Even if it’s for a short trip, there’s enough storage to do so, and there’s nothing worse than turning an entire camper upside down looking for one sock.

Take a mattress protector: It’ll add an extra layer of comfort to the mattress.

