80s-themed cruise: A blast to the past with P&O’s high-sea adventure

This 80s-themed cruise by P&O lets passengers line up in colorful 80s attire, complete with neon colors, side ponytails, and parachute tracksuits, ready to relive the vibrant era. Photo / Supplied

This 80s-themed cruise by P&O lets passengers line up in colorful 80s attire, complete with neon colors, side ponytails, and parachute tracksuits, ready to relive the vibrant era. Photo / Supplied

Frankie says relax... onboard an 80s-themed high-sea adventure with P&O Cruises. Melinda Healy dons her legwarmers and gives it a whirl.

Rocking up anywhere in daylight hours decked out in 80s gear can be a daunting proposition, perhaps even more so in 2023 when neon is so not a thing.

Uber drivers across Brisbane are no doubt provided with their entertainment for the day, and as the cohort of lairy 80-inspired passengers come into sight the fear of embarrassment swiftly turns to excitement.

It’s a blue-sky Saturday that’s ideal for cruising and the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal is a sea of parachute tracksuits, side ponytails, body suits, legwarmers, and neon as far as the eye can see; passengers lined up for “their right to … paaartay”. See what I did there?

Laughter fills the air from he lively crowd, some of whom have taken adopting the 80s as far as dressing up as Fleetwood Mac’s frontwoman Stevie Nicks. Others are repping Aerobics Oz Style as they prepare to board the 281-metre, 998-cabin cruiser they’ll be calling home for the next three nights.

Recognising friends who have arrived separately proves the ultimate challenge, especially given the number of fluorescent wigs, big sunglasses, tie dyed shirts and leather pants going around – not the usual everyday garb these days.

Themed cruises are having a moment, with travellers opting for easy, relaxing holidays offering that added entertainment factor, whether it be a decade like the 80s or 90s, tributes to personalities like Elvis, or comedy cruises, there appears to be fun for everyone.

P&O is one of a number of companies that service the Queensland hub, and it’s obvious that P&O’s Pacific Explorer is a well-equipped to handle the fun and frivolity of the 1998 passengers now onboard.

P&O’s Pacific Explorer, formerly the Dawn Princess, hosts the 80s extravaganza. Photo / Supplied

Formerly the Dawn Princess, this vessel was built in 1997 and last refurbished in 2017. It has six pools, a casino and is bursting with restaurants, bars and public spaces ideal for 80s tragics to let their hair down and celebrate.

Simone Baker has chosen this liner for her 50th birthday celebrations, and with 18 friends and family in tow, the Mackay local who flew down from North Queensland is prepped and ready to let loose with dancing, laughing, and tunes from Cyndi Lauper, Salt n’ Pepa and Men At Work firmly in her sights.

“For us it’s about leaving the daily stresses at the dock, throwing our hands in the air and singing our hearts out,” the marine teacher and avid cruiser tells me.

“The 80s were some of the best times of my life, it was a time when our family was living under the same roof, I was at school, such good times. It feels like I am back there, it’s such a great feeling!

“From the time we arrived at the terminal cars were beeping with people yelling out ‘love your outfit’.”

A group ranging in age between 34 and 75, Simone and her crew are in their element, throwing themselves into it, no energy spared.

A big chunk of the appeal of P&O’s 80s cruises is the non-stop fun factor. Passengers can do as much or as little as they like, the most dedicated of them lining up for not only the Neon Sailaway and 80s Icons nights but also the Totally Awesome Costume Party, which is just as crazy and outrageous as it sounds.

If that’s not enough, there are feature performances to sing and dance to with headlining acts Tina Unleashed, The Badloves, Popsicle and the Forever 80s Band keeping the crowds entertained.

Like many of the groups on board, whether they be families or retirees, Simone’s gang didn’t shy away from the karaoke sessions or aerobics classes, some even lining up to learn the Thriller dance, while others preferred to test their trivia skills.

After 76+ hours of high 80s spirits on the high seas, even if it was just to Yeppoon and back with not much to see on the horizon apart from clear skies, ocean for miles and a few dolphins for good measure, the verdict is, in Simone’s book at least, that Girls Just Want to Have Fun and that happens Time After Time on P&O’s themed cruises.

THEMED CRUISES

Tribute to the King

A Little Less Conversation and definitely no Suspicious Minds! Prepare to get All Shook Up on this three-night cruise from Sydney. With themed parties, karaoke, trivia, a movie and a concert marathon on the menu, you’ll be saying Thank You Very Much the whole time. From $539 per person twin share.

Short Break Comedy Cruises

For those who take their laughter seriously. Passengers are offered front row seats to shows by the best and brightest comedic talent from Australia and beyond. Departures from Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Auckland and Adelaide. From $674 per person twin share.

Country Music is King

P&O’s new country music-themed cruises offer an incredible range of toe-tappin’ acts, events, and experiences sure to delight country music fans of all ages and backgrounds. Pack your cowboy hat and boots and brush up on your yee-haws. Departs from Auckland. From $453 per person twin share.

For more go to pocruises.com.au