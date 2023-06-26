For the ultimate luxury cruise holiday experience, how about eating caviar in the surf with Seabourn? Photo / Supplied

Luxury cruises offer next-level onboard facilities and plenty of magical moments, some of which you’ve probably never even imagined in your wildest dreams. Think underwater sound lounges, onboard helicopters, submarine trips, and floating caviar bars in the Caribbean.

Learn to cook

Haven’t we all wanted to recreate the culinary feasts that we’ve gorged on all holiday long? Oceania Cruises is the cruise line for food lovers. Onboard certain ships, The Culinary Center invites guests to partake in a hands-on cooking school led by world-class chefs. Learn how to prepare a selection of decadent dishes at a fully equipped workstation while revered chefs share their best tips, recipes and passion for all things gourmet. Master fundamental cooking techniques such as knife skills and high-heat cooking while working with methods and ingredients from across the world. From mixing Caribbean spices to finessing the art of Asian rice paper, you’ll disembark with all the know-how of Gordon Ramsey, minus the terrible temper.

Call your butler

If you’ve ever wondered, “Why on earth would I need a butler?” a luxury cruise is a good way to find out. Butler service is a standard inclusion on most luxury cruises, although it’s usually only available to those staying in your ship’s top suites. Unless you’re sailing with Silversea, which includes 24/7 butler service for guests in all accommodation categories. Things like unpacking your suitcase and setting up your room ready for your arrival, helping with restaurant reservations, and serving afternoon tea in your suite are considered standard. Cruise ship butlers can also help with special requests like arranging a romantic dinner in your suite or a surprise proposal with all the trimmings.

Mesmerising interiors of the Blue Eye. Photo / Supplied

Eavesdrop on whales

Ponant’s Le Laperouse was the first ship in the world to feature the “Blue Eye”, a multi-sensorial underwater lounge. It’s proved so popular that the Blue Eye is now available on all of Ponant’s Explorer class yachts. Passengers can venture below the waterline, surround themselves with subtle underwater lighting and settle back on a Body Listening sofa that vibrates with music from built-in speakers. The ship’s hydrophones record the sounds of nearby whales, dolphins and other sea life and provide the soundtrack for this unique listening experience beneath the waves.

Sightsee in your ship’s helicopter

Why book a helicopter sightseeing tour in port when you can take off from the convenience of your ship? Scenic Eclipse has not one but two helicopters waiting to whisk you off to spot whales in Antarctica, zoom over the Golden Gate Bridge, or go on a heli-skiing excursion in search of perfect powder. You’re only limited by your itinerary (and, unfortunately, the weather).

Scenic Eclipse helicopter flight in Antarctica. Photo / Supplied

Luxury room service breakfast

Complimentary room service is standard on most luxury lines and enjoying breakfast in bed shouldn’t be missed, especially if you’re sailing somewhere scenic. On Cunard, guests in all cabin categories can fill out their order the night before and hang it on the doorknob. Your breakfast’s arrival is preceded by a courtesy phone call, delivered by dapper waitstaff, and, most importantly, the cooked dishes are piping hot. Some lines allow you to order whatever you like, whenever you like, from the onboard restaurant menus and have it delivered to your suite by a white-gloved waiter.

Caviar in the Surf

Indulge yourself with caviar piled high on slices of baguette and all the Champagne you can drink during Seabourn’s signature beach extravaganza, Caviar in the Surf. You’ll need to book one of the line’s voyages in the Caribbean or a tropical destination like Thailand to experience this unique event which sees the ship’s officers wade into the water in their formal uniforms, with a couple of surfboards that serve as floating Champagne caviar bars. The experience also includes a barbecue lunch with plenty of lobster (of course), plus complimentary water sports and other activities.

A spa day like no other

Luxury cruise ship spas take “spa day” to the next level with unique treatments and expanded facilities. Book an Around the World massage with Regent Seven Seas Cruises, and you’ll take a relaxing trip around the globe with Swedish massage, warmed coconut poultices from Asia, and Egyptian coriander to soothe your senses. For pampering at no additional cost, Viking Ocean ships have a Nordic-inspired spa with heated lounges plus a snow grotto, resistance pool, sauna, steam room and bucket-style ice shower that’s available for all passengers to enjoy.

Seven Seas Grandeur, Serene Spa Lobby. Photo / Supplied

Enjoy the suite life

There’s nothing sweeter than staying in a suite, with space to spread out and extra benefits that are only available to suite guests. You don’t necessarily need to book the top accommodation category to enjoy the extra suite amenities on a luxury cruise. Some lines like Silversea and Seabourn offer all-suite accommodation so every passenger can live the suite life. If you love the idea of staying in a suite but are on a tight budget, look for more affordable options like the suites on P&O Cruises’ Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure, which have large one and two-bedroom suites that include access to a private outdoor pool area and in-room benefits like upgraded bathroom products, a welcome note from the hotel director, turndown treats, complimentary laundry, and more.