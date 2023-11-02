Arriving in Sydney offers arguably the world's most scenic harbour view, with the city's top attractions just a stone's throw away. Photo / Supplied

From cutting-edge architecture to ancient ruins, art, food and culture, every city has its own set of attractions, but some places are better than others when you’re travelling by ship. The following ocean cruise ports will all leave a great first impression, writes Tiana Templeman.

Naples, Italy

Don’t believe everything you hear about Italy’s quintessential “bad boy” town of Naples. Just like a rebellious kid with a dubious reputation but a heart of gold, this city is simply misunderstood and worth getting to know. Plus, it’s home to some of the best pizza in the country. Italy’s architectural flamboyance is on show at the ornate main square, Piazza del Plebiscito, and you can venture below the city tour to tour the Bourbon Tunnel, a huge network of secret passageways and caverns that housed more than 10,000 locals during World War II and is an Aladdin’s Cave of historic treasures.

Don’t believe everything you hear about Italy’s quintessential ‘bad boy’ town of Naples. Photo / Victor Malyushev; Unsplash

Istanbul, Turkey

The wonders of the Turkish capital will charm you from the moment you arrive. Mosque domes rise above the city and old trees with enormous canopies scatter splotches of green across the landscape in Istanbul, which combines the excitement of Asia with old-world European charm. Hunt down a bargain at the Grand Bazaar or stroll around Sultanahmet, the area known as “Old Istanbul”, which was listed by Unesco as a World Heritage site because it contains so many buildings from the Ottoman Empire.

Istanbul perfectly marries Asian excitement with old-world European charm, all under the shadow of majestic mosque domes. Photo / Unsplash

New York City, USA

Being greeted by Lady Liberty and watching the skyscrapers of Lower Manhattan get closer will have you mesmerised as you sail into this port of call. And the good times continue when you arrive, with a bevy of attractions and experiences that will have you bouncing with excitement. Hit the big-name sights like the Empire State Building, Times Square and Brooklyn Bridge or eat your way around the city on a food tour. Or you could jump on the subway for a day of “go as you please” exploration, and surprise yourself with a new New York highlight that you found all by yourself.

A bevy of attractions and experiences that will have you bouncing with excitement in NYC. Photo / Trevor Hayes; Unsplash

Cairns, Australia

Keep an eye out for itineraries that include an overnight stay in Cairns, as there’s so much to do in this tropical city that one day simply isn’t enough. This is the closest port to the Great Barrier Reef but you’re not limited to ocean pursuits, with other highlights including soaring above the rainforest on the Skyrail cableway and white water rafting or river tubing trips available just outside the CBD. For a day spent enjoying more simple pleasures, join the locals for a (free) swim at the enormous downtown lagoon or stroll along the Cairns Esplanade at sunset.

Oslo, Norway

This picturesque Scandinavian city offers plenty of history and culture and also a few surprises, like ziplining down an Olympic ski jump. There are multiple art galleries and more to discover along Oslo’s picturesque waterfront, including a cutting-edge museum devoted to artworks by famous Norwegian artist, Edvard Munch. It’s a picturesque short ferry ride from here to the museum housing the Fram, the strongest wooden ship ever built, where visitors can walk the decks and explore the inside of the ship where explorers once lived. This interactive museum is packed with simulators that take you into the heart of a (virtual) polar storm and the harsh conditions faced by the early sailors.

There are multiple art galleries and more to discover along Olso’s picturesque waterfront. Photo / Meriç Dağlı; Unsplash

Sydney, Australia

Cruise visitors get a dress-circle view of what is widely regarded as one of the world’s most beautiful harbours when they arrive or depart from Sydney. If you arrive on a larger ship, you’ll dock in the heart of the city and have Sydney at your fingertips with art galleries, dining options, shopping, and famous attractions like the Sydney Harbour Bridge all on offer just a short walk away. For a classic Sydney experience, venture behind the scenes and discover the stories and scandals behind the Sydney Opera House on a tour or catch a ferry to Manly for fish and chips by the beach.

Singapore, Singapore

Bring your appetite to this Asian capital as it’s a foodie paradise with 50+ plus Michelin-star restaurants and historic cultural districts like Chinatown and Little India that are packed with equally impressive dining for a bargain price. Singapore is clean and simple to get around thanks to a public transport system that takes you pretty much anywhere for just a few dollars. It’s possible to sip on a Singapore Sling at the famous Raffles Hotel, go out for lunch, and shop at Orchard Rd in a single day if you want to make the most of your time in port.

Singapore is clean and simple to get around. Photo / Mike Enerio; Unsplash

Cape Town, South Africa

Table Mountain provides a stunning backdrop for this picturesque city where you can take a cable car up to the top of the mountain for stunning views or join a tour and visit the Cape Point Nature Reserve for dramatic seascapes and wildlife spotting. Tours of Robben Island show you around the place where Nelson Mandela spent more than 25 years behind bars and invite visitors to learn more about the sometimes complicated history of South Africa. The rainbow houses of Bo-Kaap in the city’s Malay Quarter provide the perfect backdrop for a colourful holiday snap.