8 of the best islands to visit by cruise ship

Discover some of the world’s best islands to visit on a cruise ship, from a tiny tropical paradise that was home to Paul Gauguin to off-beat European destinations and the untamed beauty of Papua New Guinea.

Kaua’i, Hawaii

Kaua’i is the oldest island in the Hawaiian chain and is famous for its natural beauty. After you’ve cruised past the rugged cliffs, lush valleys, and dramatic scenery of the mountainous Napali Coast, it’s time to explore ashore. Dine on traditional fare at a Hawaiian luau, visit famous movie locations, or combine soft adventure with the island’s rural history on a tubing tour around a former sugarcane plantation. If you prefer exploring independently, it’s easy to rent a car and go your own way.

Hiva Oa, French Polynesia

The beauty Hiva Oa, which forms part of the Marquesas Islands, caught the attention of Paul Gauguin who spent the final years of his life here. Art lovers can pay tribute to the famous artist, explore the small museum and replica of his home, and visit his grave at Calvaire Cemetery. Further afield, you can tour the Oipona me’ae temple and see the largest stone tiki statue in Tahiti or drive from the port at Atuona to Puamau which has statues similar to those found on Rapa Nui Easter Island.

Singapore

Want to visit an island and an entire country at the same time? Singapore is a popular cruise departure port that’s compact, clean, easy to get around and perfect for a pre- or post-cruise stay. Many travellers come here to eat and you’d be wise to do the same, with choices ranging from lively hawker markets to dining on Michelin-starred fare at high-end restaurants. Traditional districts such as Little India combine Singapore’s historic and modern life and are a pleasure to explore.

Hvar, Croatia

Hvar, a small island two-thirds of the way down Croatia’s west coast, is surrounded by secluded coves and inlets and has a medieval town square filled with Renaissance-style buildings. Small cafes, with umbrellas shading rickety tables, are cool and inviting on a hot day, and the island’s thriving wine scene ensures you’re never short of a drop to quench your thirst. Join a walking tour of Hvar’s historic Old Town, tour a vineyard and meet the winemaker, or go off-road on a 4WD tour through the Dalmatian countryside.

Phuket, Thailand

While the party town of Patong is the best-known part of Phuket, this diverse island has subtler charms for those who seek them out. Take a day tour to Pha Nga Bay where the James Bond movie The Man With the Golden Gun was filmed or sail past towering limestone cliffs at Phang Nga Bay National Park where you can kayak into sea caves. Phuket’s old town is filled with restored mansions that were once home to Chinese tin miners, and now house cafes, art galleries and restaurants.

Tasmania, Australia

Tasmania might be small but it packs a punch with two main cruise ports. Burnie has one of the world’s most impressive collections of Art Deco buildings and an excellent self-guided walking trail. You can also head out of town to sample the top drops at Hellyers Road Whiskey Distillery or drive to Stanley and take the chairlift to the top of The Nut, the flat-topped core of an extinct volcano. In Hobart, ships dock in the Tasmanian capital’s historic downtown waterfront area, offering easy access to the city centre and Salamanca Market. The world-famous MONA gallery, pretty Huon Valley and the rich convict history of Port Arthur are all less than an hour away by car.

Mallorca, Spain

Mallorca packs dramatic landscapes, unspoiled beaches, and a rich cultural heritage into a compact Spanish destination that’s easy to explore. Ships port at the island’s capital, Palma de Mallorca, which has an atmospheric old town, museums, and streets that are perfect for a leisurely stroll. Further afield, there are beaches to suit every mood, huge underground caves, pretty coastal villages, and historic stone cities perched high among the mountains.

Kiriwina, Papua New Guinea

There are no formal shore excursions at Kiriwina, the largest island in the Trobriands, which makes a visit here even more rewarding as it encourages you to chat with the locals and experience the island’s true beauty. Kids get the day off school when a cruise ship comes to town and perform tribal dances, wearing traditional lap laps and big grins each time the crowd applauds (which is often). There are dugout canoe rides to the outer reef and woven mats form a marketplace by the beach.

