With more and more direct flights heading to the US and Canada, we’ve cherry-picked the most luxurious experiences in seven big cities.

LA: Pretty Woman for a day

For heavenly attractions that go far beyond Richard Gere’s smouldering good looks, head to the Beverly Wilshire by Four Seasons. In the heart of Beverly Hills and inspired by the iconic movie of 1990, you’ll start your Pretty Woman experience with a behind-the-scenes tour of Rodeo Drive’s prestigious fashion houses, accompanied by your very own personal wardrobe consultant and stylist. The two-night stay includes dining at THEBlvd one night and a romantic dinner in the privacy of your own Suite the next. Transportation in a Mercedes Sedan is included throughout, as is a couples massage and bath, seen to by your personal Bath Attendant. Yes, that’s a thing.

San Francisco: Rent a houseboat

The city of Sausalito is just across the Golden Gate Strait, easily accessed from San Francisco via the Golden Gate Ferry in 30 minutes. It’s well known for its Richardson Bay houseboats, which you can rent if you’re after something a little different to a regular hotel. The SS City of Seattle (also known as Yellow Ferry) will set you back around $US825 per night, but for that, you’ll get more than 232sq m of space to spread out, including the enormous Great Room for convivial cocktail parties. Originally built in 1888, iit is the oldest surviving ferryboat on the West Coast, tastefully reimagined to rival the best abodes in the city.

New York: AIRE Ancient Baths

Imagine candle-lit lighting, a whisper-only policy, minimal people and a no-phone zone and you’ve already got the foundations for a perfect spa experience; tonic for the soul, especially in a city as rowdy as New York. AIRE Ancient Baths honours the timeless bathing rituals of the Ancient Greek, Ottoman, and Romans. There are several individual baths – each built with Spanish stone and marble – that range from salt baths to cold baths, as well as extra hot and extra bubbly. Don’t miss the warm marble slabs for lounging and the Vaporium, a steam room infused with eucalyptus. Then polish off the experience - as well as your skin - with an hour-long oil massage.

Houston: The Post Oak Hotel

The Post Oak Hotel in Uptown Houston offers a one-stop shop for luxurious relaxation. Foremost a hotel but more like a gated community offering every service you could wish for during your stay. Indulge in the five-star property’s every facility, including the pool, spa and salon, then take your pick from a dedicated menu of add-ons. Whether you’re keen for a sunset helicopter tour of the Houston skyline, or a VIP behind-the-scenes tour of the Johnson Space Center, you need only nip downstairs and ask reception. If you’re travelling with kids between 3 and 8 years of age, the team at The Post Oak can set up an in-room “camp”, complete with tent and a nightly “campsite” dinner.

Chicago: Architecture tours

To admire the best of Chicago’s famed architecture, see it from both above and from the water. Soar above the city’s scribble of skyscrapers via a private 45-minute helicopter flight and observe landmarks such as Millennium Park, Navy Park and Wrigley Field. Pay enough and you’ll benefit from the luxury of few other guests: the max is three sightseers. Alternatively, commandeer your own luxury sailboat complete with captain and complimentary beverages. Many private charters take a maximum of six guests and can provide catering upon request – the ultimate way to see Chicago with a sense of exclusivity.

Dallas: The VIP seat

When it’s time to drink from the top shelf, head to The House of Blues in Dallas. The home of Blues music and rock ‘n’ roll, feel-good tunes are paired with traditional, southern-inspired food such as Po’boys and jambalaya. If all that sounds far too much like mixing with the masses, upgrade to the VIP table, complete with VIP host, security and a talented cocktail shaker. You’ll also benefit from VIP priority access and an inspired menu that transforms regional food into a gourmet feast of Dallas must-eats.

Vancouver: Hire a supercar

Drive not one, but four exotic supercars along one of Vancouver’s most breathtaking curves of highway thanks to Scenic Rush. Covering 96km, jump behind the wheel of a Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari and a Corvette Stingray during the course of three hours. Navigating the painfully beautiful Sea to Sky Highway (in four painfully beautiful automobiles, it must be said), enjoy a picturesque backdrop of the islands and mountain ranges of Howe Sound, stopping periodically to change cars and to take photographs - likely of yourself and the Lamborghini first, and then the fjord.

