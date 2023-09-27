A treat: Dogs needn't be left behind on a luxury hotel break. Photo / Supplied, QT Resorts and Hotels

With summer holidays on the horizon, here are 6 pet-friendly hotels in Aotearoa to ensure your kitties and canines don’t miss out on the fun, writes Trisha Torres.

Across the country, hotels and lodges offer more than just a welcome mat for your four-legged companions. Whether you’re seeking relaxation on the shores of Punakaiki Beach or adventure in Franz Josef, these accommodations ensure that both you and your furry friend can make the most of your holiday. Here’s the scoop on the finest pet-friendly stays in New Zealand.

Auckland | QT Hotel

QT hotels are welcoming dogs of a very specific type. Photo / Supplied

QT Auckland has transformed the idea of pet-friendly accommodation into a truly luxurious experience. Your pet can dine on specially crafted menus featuring steak tartare and bone marrow risotto. Dog-friendly rooms are not only equipped with bedding and bowls but also boast a mini-bar stocked with local treats from Wolves of Wellington and Smack Bang.

Each room can host one dog, with a weight limit of 20kg. Dogs must sleep on the beds provided. A $150 cleaning fee is collected at booking and housekeeping services are daily and mandatory.

Should your travels take you elsewhere, the QT chain extends its warm hospitality and pet-friendliness to various locations, including Queenstown and Wellington, as well as Sydney, Bondi, Newcastle, Gold Coast, Canberra, Melbourne, and Perth in Australia.

qthotels.com/auckland

Scenic Hotel Punakaiki | Punakaiki

The Scenic Hotel Group has recently added Scenic Hotel Punakaiki, previously known as Ocean View Retreat, to its lineup. This is a four-star hotel with 63 premium guest rooms with views of the Tasman Sea, Punakaiki Beach, and the West Coast’s native rainforest. Share a unique bonding experience with your four-legged pal, exploring nature trails, enjoying beach walks, or simply relaxing together with a good book and a belly rub.

For your pooch, they offer ground-floor dog-friendly rooms, equipped with a bed, plates and placemat setup. A welcome gift for pets is also on offer subject to availability. There is an additional fee of $45 per night with a minimum stay of 2 nights if you wish to bring your pet with you.

scenichotelgroup.co.nz/punakaiki/scenic-hotel-punakaiki

Rainforest Retreat | Franz Josef Glacier

Some of the suits at Franz Josef's Rainforest Retreat come with their own spa pools on the deck. Photo / Supplied

The Rainforest Retreat is another destination for pet owners looking to explore New Zealand’s West Coast. There are glacier hikes and vibrant rainforest trails for the best dog walks with a view. The “tree” rooms are specially designed for pet owners, complete with a private hot tub for relaxation. Dogs of all sizes are welcome, and the best part - they stay for free. Private Rooms accommodate pets but Shared or Dorm-style rooms are not pet-friendly.

rainforest.nz

Braemar Lodge & Spa | Hamner Springs

Known as a prime location for rest and rejuvenation, the Braemar Lodge & Spa now invites your pet to join in the fun. The lodge’s pet amenities are specific to two Superior Spa Suites designed for guests with cats or dogs. Reservations for pet-friendly stays must be made directly with the lodge via phone or email, with a pet cleaning fee of $75 per stay. Pets must be house-trained, leashed in public areas, and never left unattended in the suites, unless cats are in an enclosure.

braemarlodge.co.nz

Wonderland Makarora Lodge

Just a 9-minute drive from Lake Wānaka, and within reach of Mount Victor and Mount Brewster, Wonderland Makarora Lodge is great for a quick getaway from the hustle and bustle. The lodge allows both dogs and cats to stay without any additional fees. Only one pet is allowed per room, though service animals are exempt from these restrictions and fees.

wonderlandlodge.nz

U Boutique Hotel | Wellington

Dog House: U Unique Boutique Hotel, Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Located near the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, U Boutique Hotel is a convenient spot for dog walking. To book a pet-friendly room, contact the hotel directly as their additional fee will be charged based on the pet’s size and breed. The hotel’s location is also convenient for those using the Bluebridge Cook Strait and Interislander Cook Strait Ferry Terminals, which are also pet-friendly ferry options.

uhotelgroup.com/u-residence-hotel-wellington

Before visiting any of these accommodations with your pet, be sure to carefully read their guidelines. This may include details about pet size restrictions, required vaccinations, allowable areas within the property, and any associated fees.