Whakatane's Fairbrother Loop Walk climbs steadily to a ridgeline through Ohope Scenic Reserve with nikau palms and old pohutukawa lining the pathway. Photo / Outdoor Kid

With kiwi living nearly in the backyards of locals, Whakatāne has deservedly earned the title of ‘kiwi capital of the world’. Ceana Priest takes the family on a kiwi hunt through the coastal township.

Whakatāne is the ultimate kiwi hotspot, with more than 300 of these nocturnal birds residing in the surrounding forested ridges. While catching a glimpse of the nation’s flightless icon in the wild may be tricky, you can join a nocturnal bush walk during autumn or early winter to hear their shrill mating calls. Or, grab a map from the information centre and tackle the urban kiwi-scavenger hunt winding through town past 10 bronze sculptures before ending near the mouth of the Whakatāne River. Here are six family-friendly kiwi adventures this autumn.

MOKORUA BUSH BIRD WALK

Tall native trees shade the pathway that climbs to a ridgeline in Mokorua Bush Scenic Reserve, home to North Island kiwi and plenty of other native birds. The trail connects Gorge Rd near the junction with Valley Rd or at the end of White Horse Drive with a 15-minute walk road section linking the two (or arrange transport at either end). There are fewer steps to climb from the White Horse Drive end, and it’s also buggy-friendly until the bridge for a quick 20-minute return adventure. Look for healthy-sized tuna/eel lounging in the stream.

Need to know: Walking only. Allow 45 min to 1 hour for the walk. Allow 15 minutes for the about 1km road section. Well-graded trail with steps. No dogs. Plenty of parking off Gorge Rd or White Horse Drive, Whakatāne.

Mokorua Bush Scenic Reserve in Whakatāne is home to North Island kiwi and plenty of other native birds. Photo / Outdoor Kid

KIWI WANDERING TRAIL

Wander along the self-guided urban scavenger hunt, searching for 10 life-size bronze statues. Find Big Al with his transmitter; Pea, the first kiwi chick to hatch and grow up naturally in the wild in the Whakatāne Kiwi Project; or discover how Two Toes lost his toes! Along the way, learn about the small but mighty kiwi who have been part of the project’s breeding programme. There’s an excellent playground and splash pad for kids where the trail ends at Wairaka Centennial Park.

Need to know: Allow 1 hour return (about 1.6 km one way). Starts at Te Kōputu a Te Whanga a Toi Whakatāne Library and Exhibition Centre off Kakahoroa Drive and finishes at Wairaka Centennial Park. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Dogs on leads. Download a trail map from whakatanekiwi.org.nz.

FAIRBROTHER LOOP WALK

Explore one of the country’s largest remaining coastal pōhutukawa forests during the day, then return after dusk for a guided nocturnal adventure, listening for wild kiwi calls and hunting for glowworms. The loop climbs steadily to a ridgeline through Ōhope Scenic Reserve with nīkau palms and old pōhutukawa lining the pathway. Plenty of tuna/eels in the streams can be spied, slithering along in the dark water, or look for large sheetweb spiders and wētā. Whakatāne Kiwi Trust hosts family and kids’ night walks between April and July.

Need to know: Walking only. Allow 1 hour return. The trail starts near the junction of Ōhope Rd and West End Rd, Ōhope. No dogs. More information at whakatanekiwi.org.nz.

TE ANA O MURIWAI /MURIWAI’S CAVE

Flanked by wooden carvings and kawakawa bushes, this cave once extended 122 metres into the hillside and is one of the region’s most sacred and historically significant sites. It was one of three landmarks Toroa, the captain of the Mataatua waka, was told to look for by his father Irakewa when searching for Whakatāne. (The other two were Te Wairere Falls and Te Toka o Irākewa/Irākewa Rock.) The cave became home to Muriwai, the sister of Toroa, who was renowned for her wisdom.

Need to know: Open 24 hours. Allow 5 minutes. Near 35 Muriwai Drive, Whakatāne

Flanked by wooden carvings and kawakawa bushes, Muriwai's Cave in Whakatāne once extended 122 metres into the hillside and is one of the region's most sacred and historically significant sites. Photo / Outdoor Kid

TE WAIRERE FALLS

This sacred waterfall and significant landmark plunges off the hillside, almost within earshot of the main street. It has endured throughout history, supporting local industry, with several flax and flour mills built nearby in the 1870s, and also supplied water to the township until the 1920s. It’s nearly visible from the car park, but a less-than-one-minute stroll leads to its rocky base, with views of the impressive multi-tiered waterfall. And if you are staying overnight nearby, visit at night to see the colourful lights.

Need to know: Allow 5 minutes return. Parking on Toroa St.

PUKETAPU LOOKOUT

Get the lay of the land from the same lookout that Ngāti Awa iwi used for more than 600 years. From the grassy vantage point, tick off highlights surrounding the coastal township: Moutohorā/Whale Island, New Zealand’s only active marine volcano Whakaari/White Island, and watch Whakatāne River entering the Pacific Ocean past the iconic bronze statue of Wairaka, the “Lady on the Rock”.

Need to know: Allow 15 minutes return from Seaview Rd car park. Walking only. Dogs on leads.

Puketapu Lookout was used by Ngāti Awa iwi for more than 600 years, and gives views out across Whakatāne and beyond. Photo / Jordan Tan Dreamstime

Ceana Priest is the author of the kid-friendly Auckland Outdoor Kid guidebook outdoorkid.co.nz

Checklist

WHAKATĀNE

DETAILS

For more things to see and do in the region, go to whakatane.com