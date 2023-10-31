Porto's charming architecture, winding cobblestone streets, and vibrant squares make it a highly sought-after starting point for river cruises. Photo / Supplied

The world’s rivers have been taking people from one place to another for centuries. These days they also transport them in style on luxurious river cruises. Here are some of the best cities to depart from on, writes Tiana Templeman.

Porto, Portugal

This river city is worth visiting for its Portuguese tarts alone, but there’s so much more to discover in Porto, where winding cobblestone streets, charming architecture, and squares make it tempting for cruise travellers to book an itinerary that starts with an overnight stay in town. Given port wine originated here, it’s no surprise there are plenty of historic cellars where you can sample the city’s famous namesake tipple. Gift stores and boutiques featuring locally-made products make it tempting to fill your suitcase to the brim with souvenirs. Or you could buy a bottle of port to take home so you can raise a glass to this fabulous city after your cruise is over.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest hums with history and bohemian energy, from its magnificent Gothic parliament building and picturesque Chain Bridge to its thrumming streets and squares. Eat your way around the city at the Great Market Hall or sip coffee at the famous Café Gerbeaud where chandeliers hang from the ceiling, and little has changed since Franz Liszt sat at a table here. The finer things in life are surprisingly affordable in Budapest. For example, tickets for a show at the grand Hungarian State Opera House, one of the world’s most beautiful opera houses, can be yours for NZ$15 each (or even less if you don’t mind buying them last minute). Finish your day with a dip in the ornate Széchenyi Baths which are more than 100 years old and as beautiful as they are refreshing.

Over a century old, the Széchenyi Baths in Budapest stand as ornate landmarks, offering both beauty and relaxation. Photo / Unsplash

Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, is a thoroughly modern city that also embraces its traditional heritage. Start your pre-cruise adventure by exploring the Old Quarter with its classical French colonial buildings and tightly packed terrace houses that have been converted into shops, art galleries and restaurants. Another must-see is the Vietnam Military History Museum which features a collection of wartime artefacts and displays. When hunger strikes, slurp down a bowl of pho (Vietnamese soup) or dine on tender pork bun cha for just a few dollars. In the morning, a Vietnamese coffee is guaranteed to have you smiling (and wired) thanks to its cooling combination of condensed milk, coffee and ice.

Paris, France

Paris is one of the world’s most beautiful cities, with more famous buildings and art galleries than you can point a camera at. Most river cruises include at least one night in port before the ship departs, so you’ll have plenty of time to discover everything this famous city has to offer. Dine in a restaurant atop the Eiffel Tower, stroll along the Champs-Elysees, or explore the Musee d’Orsay art gallery, housed in a Beaux-Arts train station built in 1900. Stroll through the atmospheric suburb of Montmartre and you’ll be able to climb the hill to Moulin de la Galette, one of the few surviving windmills from the 1600s, or catch a show at the famous Moulin Rouge. If you can’t decide which famous attraction to visit, sit down at a cafe to watch the world go by, and let the passing parade of Paris entertain you.

Paris offers a unique dining experience atop the Eiffel Tower, allowing visitors to enjoy both the cuisine and iconic views. Photo / Unsplash

New Orleans, USA

Discover the history of this riverside town where Native Americans along with French, Spanish and Anglo-American settlers have all had an influence on what the “Big Easy” is today. Kick up your heels in the French Quarter, where it’s legal to drink while you stroll along the lively streets, then spice things up with Cajun and Creole cuisine or a meaty po’ boy sandwich. Finish your night at a famous jazz and blues bar like BB King’s or The Blue Nile. The latter was one of the first music clubs in town, and it’s still going strong. It takes just 30 minutes to reach the city’s famous swamps, where you can take a thrilling airboat ride and get up close to some of the backwater’s local animals.

New Orleans, also known as the "Big Easy", reflects a rich blend of Native American, French, Spanish, and Anglo-American cultures. Photo / American Queen Voyages Media Library

Amsterdam, Netherlands

This picture-perfect European city is not just about windmills or clogs. Departing from a dock near the historic city centre means you’re in easy reach of everything Amsterdam has to offer, with many ships starting their itinerary with an overnight stay in port. You could easily spend the entire day at the Rijksmuseum, where works by Rembrandt, Vermeer, Van Gogh and hundreds more famous artists line the walls. For a change of scene, there’s a modern art gallery featuring pieces by the likes of Banksy, Kaws, and Damien Hirst a short walk away. A scenic cruise along Amsterdam’s canals is a must, as even the smallest river ships are too big to navigate these narrow historic waterways.

A scenic cruise along Amsterdam’s canals is a must. Photo / Unsplash



