As the world's largest fringing reef, the snorkelling is top-rate at Ningaloo Marine Park. Photo / Tourism Western Australia

So, you’ve gone to the Ningaloo and you need something to do. Start with one of these five experiences, writes Carson Bluck.

1. Snorkel or dive in Ningaloo Reef

The Ningaloo Reef is one of the world’s longest fringing reefs, brimming with vibrant marine life. One of the best ways to explore this underwater wonderland is through snorkelling and diving. With the reef quite literally on your doorstep, it has never been easier to don your snorkel or scuba equipment and dive into crystal-clear waters to encounter an abundance of marine species. Swim alongside manta rays, turtles, and colourful coral formations that house multiple species of tropical fish. Even for first-time snorkellers and divers, Ningaloo offers an accessible and awe-inspiring experience, making it a top destination for underwater enthusiasts.

Snorkel or dive the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. Photo / Getty Images

2. Swim with whale sharks

Ningaloo Reef is famous for its annual whale shark migration, where these gentle giants make their journey through Western Aussie’s waters from the end of March until mid-September. For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, embark on a guided whale shark tour. Led by experienced operators, tours allow you to swim alongside these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. The thrill of being in the presence of the world’s largest fish is unparalleled, and the memories of swimming alongside these gentle behemoths will stay with you forever.

Visit Nigaloo in western Australia and swim with whale sharks. Photo / Getty Images

3. Try the craft beer

After a long day of swimming with the fish, you’ll need somewhere to relax and put your feet up. Why not try one of Exmouth’s Craft breweries, Whalebone Brewing Co. or Froth Craft Brewery. Both breweries offer a wide range of expertly crafted beer and kitchens that serve up delicious local produce. Plus, If you go on the right night you might end up in a pub quiz.

4. Hike the coastal walks

If you’re up for a walk or two, why not explore the scenic beauty of Ningaloo by taking a coastal walk or hike along the rugged cliffs and sandy shoreline. The Mandu Mandu Gorge trail offers amazing views of the Ningaloo Reef and the surrounding landscape (plus it isn’t too long so you can do it in the morning and then head off to find some more activities).

As you traverse the trails, keep an eye out for native wildlife that thrives in this region (and if you’re lucky you’ll see Wallaroo in the rocks). The contrast between the deep blue ocean and the red cliffs makes for a picturesque backdrop during your outdoor adventure and will therefore amplify your Insta stories, too.

Take a coastal walk or hike along the rugged cliffs and sandy shoreline. Photo / Getty Images

5. Join a buggy or quad-bike ride

If you’re a bit more of a thrill seeker, take a hoon on a quad bike or doon buggy through the sands of Ningaloo’s Coral Bay. Much the same as Its coastal walks and hikes, you’ll be immersed In the Ningaloo coast’s awe-inspiring wildlife, with the opportunity to see dingoes, turtles, whales and more. Watch the sun set over the orange and blue landscape.

Ningaloo is a coastal paradise that offers an incredible array of activities for nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike. From snorkelling and diving in the breathtaking Reef to wildlife spotting in Cape Range National Park, the region provides an experience like no other - connecting you with the natural wonders of Western Australia.

