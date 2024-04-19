Maggie's Funtastic Garden. Located near Whakatāne, this 0.8ha garden features a Wild West town, mining tunnels, and intergalactic time travel adventures. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Set sail on a doughnut boat across a colossal lake or let the kids depart on some intergalactic time travel on these quirky family adventures, writes Ceana Priest

Sometimes, only locals know the best off-the-beaten-path spots to explore, but here are five places to feel like an insider and discover natural oddities dating back a few million years to some mind-boggling destinations to entertain the kids.

The Whitecliffs Boulders | Mangaweka

A slice of prehistoric New Zealand exists just south of Taihape beneath a dense patch of forest shading massive round boulders scattered across a swampy landscape. Made from mudstone, the spherical ball concretions were created millions of years ago when rivers carried sediment from land erosion to the sea. A little trail winds around the moss-covered boulders - some remain intact, while others have split and can be walked through - and there’s a picnic table to relax at and soak up the weirdly intriguing setting. The boulders are tucked away on Whitecliffs farm, a private property on the banks of the Rangitīkei River, and it’s about a 30-minute walk one way to the boulders along a farm track (relatively steep in places) to the forest.

Need to know: Allow a couple of hours return from the car park. 535 Peka Road, Mangaweka. $5 per person. Free for kids. No dogs. Open from October to July. No bookings required. whitecliffsboulders.co.nz

Doughboats Lake Taupō | Taupō

Nominate your captain, pack some snacks and cruise out onto the sparkly caldera of Lake Taupō with the perky peaks of Tongariro National Park on the horizon. Bob around in New Zealand’s only doughnut boats, casually cruising along at 5 knots until you find your manu launching spot or secret fishing location. Preorder a pizza to arrive before you depart the wharf and soak up tunes on the Bluetooth speakers as you float around for two hours before heading back to shore. If it’s a little chilly, there’s an onboard heater, and the sides can zip down for extra warmth. Book an evening cruise for a mini-rave with the techno lights. You’ll be towed out by the team on a jetski and provided with navigation instructions to find your way home.

Need to know: Prices start from $145 for up to six people for two hours. All ages. Bookings essential. doughboats.com

Doughboats on Lake Taupō. New Zealand's only doughnut boats offer a unique cruising experience, complete with onboard pizza, Bluetooth tunes, and mini-raves. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Maggie’s Funtastic Garden | Whakatāne

Venture into the whimsical realm of artist and sculptor Maggie Fenton’s mind-boggling themed gardens near Edgecumbe. Spanning 0.8ha, explore the Delmingo old western town, which offers a taste of the Wild West with its saloon, bank, and vintage bathhouse. Then, tiptoe through mining tunnels past TNT explosives to unearth gold nuggets before dodging the lurking crocodile at the pond, surrounded by pink flamingos. Set some co-ordinates for intergalactic time travel, with Quantum Teleportation guides offering handy space-travel tips. Bring a picnic and lounge around on the grassy area, before the kids are let loose on the climbing forts. Say hello to Basil, the sun-bleached skeletal Baslosarus, and eyeball Thelma Triceratops and Mavis the Megalosaurus on your way out.

Need to know: Bookings essential on 027 272 9828. $5 for adults and $2 for children. 34 McCracken Rd, Edgecumbe, Whakatāne, New Zealand

Carlucci Land Mini Golf | Wellington

This epic ‘junkyard’ 18-hole mini golf course near the rugged coastline of Ōwhiro Bay has cascading putting greens weaving around off-the-wall sculptures, with a friendly ball-chasing chicken providing a quirky wildcard. Artist and sculptor Carl Gifford repurposed greens from old tennis courts and football turf and created obstacles from remnants of diggers, boats, and even World War II submarine nets. Keep an eye on the balls as they spiral around trees, drop through hidden passages and bypass tiny metallic spiders and cheerful little creations while attempting a few hole-in-ones.

Need to know: $15 adult and $10 kids. Open 9am to 9pm daily. 81 Happy Valley Rd, Ōwhiro Bay, Wellington carlucciland.nz

Carlucci Land Mini Golf. In Wellington, families can enjoy an 18-hole junkyard mini golf course with offbeat sculptures, quirky challenges, and a ball-chasing chicken. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Awakeri Rail Adventures | Awakeri

Tootle along a nostalgic railway journey on self-driven carts through the picturesque Rangitāiki Plains. Once a vital part of the East Coast main trunk railway, these rails have transported steam locomotives ferrying logs, livestock, and even a few circus elephants during its heyday. Depending on how much time you have, choose from a speedy journey to feed the chickens on the kid-friendly Chicken Run or spend more time on the 10km-long railway tracks with the early morning two-hour Express Run or the leisurely 2.5-hour Bush Walk Run that includes a guided bush walk, tea and biccies and a few spooky tales on request. Guests fully control the rail carts on this self-driving experience, allowing plenty of photo stops as the landscape transitions between open country roads and native forests.

Need to know: Bookings essential. 0800 5374 7245. State Highway 2, Awakeri. awakerirail.co.nz

Ceana Priest is the author of the Outdoor Kid Auckland and Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau guidebooks outdoorkid.co.nz

Awakeri Rail Adventures. Offering a nostalgic journey through Rangitāiki Plains, guests can drive self-propelled rail carts, exploring scenic landscapes and historical railways. Photo / Outdoor Kid



