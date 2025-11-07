Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

5 Best authentic Paris spots to visit

Alessia Armenise
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Forget the tourist checklist. These are the corners of Paris you’ll actually want to linger in. Photo / Getty Images

Forget the tourist checklist. These are the corners of Paris you’ll actually want to linger in. Photo / Getty Images

Want to venture beyond Paris’ crowded spots? Whether you’ve visited before or enjoy a quieter alternative, Alessia Armenise has you covered.

As in most major holiday destinations, it’s always peak season in Paris, and it’s almost impossible to beat the crowds, no matter the time of year. After a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save