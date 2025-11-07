Swap the Centre Pompidou for the Palais de Tokyo

The Centre Pompidou is, without a doubt, a must-visit, and for me, one of the most enjoyable museum experiences in Paris, but sadly it will be closed for renovations until 2030. Fortunately, there are plenty of great alternatives for art lovers. If you only have time for one museum, the Palais de Tokyo is the Parisian mecca of contemporary art and the largest centre of contemporary art in Europe. Once there, make sure to spend a few hours exploring the Musée d’Art Moderne de Paris , located on the east wing of the same building, but often overlooked by visitors.

Fondation Louis Vuitton. Photo / Supplied

If you have more time, the exhibitions at the Fondation Louis Vuitton are always outstanding, while if you prefer a leisurely ‘art walk’, you should head to the 6th or the 3rd arrondissements and just browse the many galleries nestled within the cobbled streets – one of the most beautiful ones (and my personal favourite) is the Galerie Perrotin .

Swap the Jardin du Luxembourg for Parc des Buttes-Chaumont

When I first moved to Paris as an American literature student, I loved nothing more than feeling intellectual, reading a book in the Jardin du Luxembourg, Ernest Hemingway’s favourite spot. As a long-time resident, though, I must admit it is far from being the best green space in the city.

Jardin du Luxembourg is the perfect place to play your Parisian dreams. Photo / Unsplash

If you want to experience a park filled with locals instead of tourists, head to the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont. Located in the northeast, this is one of the biggest green spaces in the city and boasts some beautiful views thanks to its many hills. The park is also home to one of Paris’ favourite party spots, the Rosa Bonheur , particularly lively on sunny afternoons.

Forget the overpriced cafes and overcrowded galleries, Parc des Buttes-Chaumont is how locals really spend a sunny afternoon. Photo / Unsplash

Swap the Basilique du Sacré-Cœur for Saint-Sulpice Church

This is my favourite church in the city. It used to be almost devoid of tourists until a few years ago, and even though it’s now getting a bit more popular, visitor numbers are still nowhere near the crowds at the Sacré-Cœur or Notre-Dame. The Saint-Sulpice Church is located in the heart of the chic Saint-Germain-des-Prés district and is characterised by both neoclassical and baroque elements.

Saint-Sulpice Church. Photo / Zairon

Right next to the church sits a traditional café, the Café de la Mairie, which has a terrace offering a fantastic view over Saint-Sulpice and its square. You can find much better food elsewhere, so I don’t suggest eating there, but it’s a great spot to take a few minutes to soak up the atmosphere, sipping a café au lait.

Basilique du Sacre-Cœur. Photo / Unsplash

Swap Café de Flore for the Paris Mosque

The line between an iconic spot and a tourist trap is as fine as it gets these days, and I fear Café de Flore sits precariously on that line. I’m not against visiting notable spots, but I only go if the food or drink lives up to the hype, and, unfortunately, Café de Flore doesn’t.

Café de Flore's charm endures, even if the coffee doesn’t quite live up to the legend. Photo / Unsplash

So if you really want to sit where Parisian artists once gathered, I suggest you go to the neighbouring Les Deux Magots , which makes a nice hot chocolate. But when I want to actually enjoy a few hours of tea drinking in one of the city’s symbolic spots, I always go to the Paris Mosque . Especially on a crisp and sunny autumn day, there is nothing better than sitting on the terrace, listening to birds chirp while sipping sweet mint tea and nibbling honey-soaked baklava. Additionally, a glass of tea is only €2, a price that hasn’t changed for years despite inflation, and there is also a restaurant and a traditional hammam on site – enough to while away an entire day in relaxation.

Enjoy baklava at La Mosquee. Photo / Unsplash

Swap Shakespeare and Company for Librairie Galignani

Shakespeare and Company has become a symbol of the city, but it’s just one of many lovely bookshops in Paris. In the same neighbourhood, the Latin Quarter, you’ll find the Abbey Bookshop , a charming Canadian bookshop that has been open for 35 years. If you are looking for a traditional French librairie that also sells books in English, the most legendary one is the Librairie Galignani , located on rue de Rivoli and allegedly a favourite of Karl Lagerfeld.