36 hours in Taipei: Exploring Taiwan’s capital city

By Clarissa Wei
11 mins to read
You can fly direct from Auckland to Taipei, Taiwan's capital, and there's a lot of exciting things to see and do when you get there. Photo / 123F

Taipei, the Taiwanese capital, is a literal urban jungle — ferns and large elephant ear plants sprout through the crevices of roofs and sidewalks with wild abandon. Hiking trails abound on and tech hub. Taipei is experiencing a quiet renaissance even amid regional tensions. Young artists, chefs and curators are redefining and embracing Taiwanese identity as its own distinct category, with a conscientious pursuit of food and design endemic to the island’s history. With low crime and brightly lit convenience stores everywhere, the city is safe to meander at all hours. A word of advice: sleep in. With the exception of breakfast shops and wet markets where locals go for early grocery runs, many stores and coffee shops don’t open until well after 11am.

