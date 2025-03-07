Jane Austen's house in Hampshire, England, UK. Photo / Getty Images
Celebrate the brilliant mind behind your favourite classics with Jane Austen’s 250th birthday. Born on December 16, 1775, it’s the perfect excuse for a trip to England this year, writes Mauriz Coronel
Jane Austen, one of the most beloved authors in English literature, continues to captivate readers 250 years after her birth. Her wit, romance, and keen social observations have left an indelible mark on literature and popular culture. From her sharp critiques of class and marriage to her unforgettable characters, Austen’s works remain as relevant as ever.
This milestone anniversary is a testament to her enduring legacy, and celebrations have already begun this year. Here is a list of what we can expect in the coming months, from grand manor houses to literary festivals, both at the Jane Austen House in Hampshire and around the UK.
Getting to know the secrets behind the master of storytelling is a wonder on its own. Jane Austen’s House – a museum in Chawton, England – is built into the same Hampshire cottage where the author lived and wrote her novels. For 2025, the venue has added a brand-new permanent exhibition. The Jane Austen and the Art of Writing exhibit is a unique experience showcasing the author’s creative process within the domestic space from which it came. The exhibition features extraordinary treasures, from objects that inspired Jane Austen, surviving manuscripts and – most rare – a full set of first editions of Jane Austen’s novels. This permanent exhibition is free with House entry.
This spring festival will focus on Jane Austen’s first-published novel, Sense & Sensibility, with an events programme that explores drawing and music, and the natural world. From May 1-11, visitors can explore themed tours, workshops and pop-up talks, alongside special exhibitions that highlight Austen’s legacy. Among the festival’s unique performances is Reading Aloud: An Evening of Sense and Sensibility, echoing Austen’s tradition of reading her works aloud to family and friends.
For those with a love of music, Festival Finale: Sense and Musicality delves into historical musical artefacts before concluding with an intimate concert. Virtual events also ensure Austen fans worldwide can take part, from a special book club to expert-led talks on Regency dress history.
From July 12 to 20 this year, Jane Austen’s House will host a special Emma Festival to celebrate the iconic author’s anniversary year. This summer festival will focus on Emma, Austen’s beloved novel about love, social intricacies and personal growth. The event will explore the fashion and dress of the era, bringing Emma’s world to life. One of the highlights is the annual Dress Up Day on July 19, where visitors can step into Regency attire and immerse themselves in the past. The festival also features themed tours, insightful talks, guided walks around the charming village and evening viewings of the museum. For those who can’t attend in person, online events will allow fans from across the globe to participate in the celebrations.
The UK’s autumn comes with a lot of beautiful scenery and it offers a great mood to read and write. The Persuasion & Poetry Festival at Jane Austen’s House, running from September 12 to 21 this year, is an invitation to step back in time and embrace the beauty of nature, creativity, and Jane Austen’s timeless words. Focused on Persuasion, the festival will offer a variety of experiences, from tranquil walks to poetry workshops, and mindful crafting. With the Winchester Poetry Festival joining forces, expect inspiring talks, intimate poetry readings and a touch of autumn magic. Plus, the ever popular Reading Aloud performances will make you fall in love with Austen’s writing all over again.
Though the 2025 line-up of events is not released yet, we can expect a bigger and fancier celebration at the 2025 Jane Austen Festival to celebrate the milestone. Last year, the Jane Austen Festival in Bath celebrated the author’s enduring legacy with a series of engaging events. The festival commenced with the Grand Regency Costumed Promenade, where over a thousand participants in Regency attire paraded through the city’s historic streets, embodying the elegance of the era. Additionally, the festival offered workshops on Regency accessories, health practices and the etiquette of dining, enriching participants’ understanding of the period. Expect all of this and more at the 2025 Jane Austen Festival. Visit the website to stay updated.
Where: Jane Austen’s House, Hampshire and surrounds, UK (with some events available online)
Tickets: TBA
The final birthday celebration occurs in December, the same month Austen was born. The Birthday Festival at Jane Austen’s House, running from December 13 to 21 this year, marks one of the final events of the 250th anniversary celebrations. The house will be adorned with festive Georgian decorations, filling the air with traditional scents and recipes. Experience the magic of the season as you explore by candlelight, enjoy live music, readings, and even partake in festive crafts. On December 16, the celebration reaches its peak as fans mark Jane Austen’s 250th birthday. Join the virtual party or visit in person for a special toast to the beloved author, connecting with fellow fans from around the globe. Ticket price and full festival line-ups to be announced.