Event type: Exhibition

When: Permanent exhibition

Where: Jane Austen’s House, Hampshire, UK

Tickets: Free with House entry

Getting to know the secrets behind the master of storytelling is a wonder on its own. Jane Austen’s House – a museum in Chawton, England – is built into the same Hampshire cottage where the author lived and wrote her novels. For 2025, the venue has added a brand-new permanent exhibition. The Jane Austen and the Art of Writing exhibit is a unique experience showcasing the author’s creative process within the domestic space from which it came. The exhibition features extraordinary treasures, from objects that inspired Jane Austen, surviving manuscripts and – most rare – a full set of first editions of Jane Austen’s novels. This permanent exhibition is free with House entry.

janeaustens.house

Jane Austen's inkwell, quill and writing desk are displayed at the museum. Photo / Getty Images

Sense & Sensibility Festival

Event type: Festival

When: May 1 to 11, 2025

Where: Jane Austen’s house, Hampshire, UK

Tickets: Varies per event

This spring festival will focus on Jane Austen’s first-published novel, Sense & Sensibility, with an events programme that explores drawing and music, and the natural world. From May 1-11, visitors can explore themed tours, workshops and pop-up talks, alongside special exhibitions that highlight Austen’s legacy. Among the festival’s unique performances is Reading Aloud: An Evening of Sense and Sensibility, echoing Austen’s tradition of reading her works aloud to family and friends.

For those with a love of music, Festival Finale: Sense and Musicality delves into historical musical artefacts before concluding with an intimate concert. Virtual events also ensure Austen fans worldwide can take part, from a special book club to expert-led talks on Regency dress history.

janeaustens.house/news/sense-sensibility-festival-tickets-on-sale

Join the Austen family tradition in the Reading Aloud event. Photo / 123rf

Emma Festival

Event type: Festival

When: July 12-20, 2025

Where: Jane Austen’s House, Hampshire, UK

Tickets: Various, depending on day and event

From July 12 to 20 this year, Jane Austen’s House will host a special Emma Festival to celebrate the iconic author’s anniversary year. This summer festival will focus on Emma, Austen’s beloved novel about love, social intricacies and personal growth. The event will explore the fashion and dress of the era, bringing Emma’s world to life. One of the highlights is the annual Dress Up Day on July 19, where visitors can step into Regency attire and immerse themselves in the past. The festival also features themed tours, insightful talks, guided walks around the charming village and evening viewings of the museum. For those who can’t attend in person, online events will allow fans from across the globe to participate in the celebrations.

janeaustens.house/visit/jane-austen-250

Persuasion & Poetry Festival

Event type: Festival

When: September 12-21, 2025

Where: Jane Austen’s House, Hampshire, UK

Tickets: TBA

The UK’s autumn comes with a lot of beautiful scenery and it offers a great mood to read and write. The Persuasion & Poetry Festival at Jane Austen’s House, running from September 12 to 21 this year, is an invitation to step back in time and embrace the beauty of nature, creativity, and Jane Austen’s timeless words. Focused on Persuasion, the festival will offer a variety of experiences, from tranquil walks to poetry workshops, and mindful crafting. With the Winchester Poetry Festival joining forces, expect inspiring talks, intimate poetry readings and a touch of autumn magic. Plus, the ever popular Reading Aloud performances will make you fall in love with Austen’s writing all over again.

janeaustens.house/events/persuasion-poetry-festival

Get inspired by the books displayed at the home of the celebrated late British author Jane Austen. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Austen Festival 2025

Event type: Festival

When: September 12-21, 2025

Where: Bath and surrounds, UK

Tickets: TBA

Though the 2025 line-up of events is not released yet, we can expect a bigger and fancier celebration at the 2025 Jane Austen Festival to celebrate the milestone. Last year, the Jane Austen Festival in Bath celebrated the author’s enduring legacy with a series of engaging events. The festival commenced with the Grand Regency Costumed Promenade, where over a thousand participants in Regency attire paraded through the city’s historic streets, embodying the elegance of the era. Additionally, the festival offered workshops on Regency accessories, health practices and the etiquette of dining, enriching participants’ understanding of the period. Expect all of this and more at the 2025 Jane Austen Festival. Visit the website to stay updated.

janeausten.co.uk/pages/festival-2025-250th-anniversary-year

Parade of people dressed in period costume from the Georgian era as part of the annual Jane Austen festival in Bath in Somerset, United Kingdom. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Austen’s Birthday Festival

Event type: Festival

When: December 13-21, 2025

Where: Jane Austen’s House, Hampshire and surrounds, UK (with some events available online)

Tickets: TBA

The final birthday celebration occurs in December, the same month Austen was born. The Birthday Festival at Jane Austen’s House, running from December 13 to 21 this year, marks one of the final events of the 250th anniversary celebrations. The house will be adorned with festive Georgian decorations, filling the air with traditional scents and recipes. Experience the magic of the season as you explore by candlelight, enjoy live music, readings, and even partake in festive crafts. On December 16, the celebration reaches its peak as fans mark Jane Austen’s 250th birthday. Join the virtual party or visit in person for a special toast to the beloved author, connecting with fellow fans from around the globe. Ticket price and full festival line-ups to be announced.

janeaustens.house/visit/jane-austen-250