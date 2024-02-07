The bumpiest flights of 2024 have been revealed - and the results may cause a topple. Photo / Greg Bowker

The bumpiest flights of 2024 have been revealed - and the results may cause a topple. Photo / Greg Bowker

The global search for the most and least turbulent countries to visit in 2024 has been concluded - and the results may cause a slight topple.

Bhutan has been named as the destination with the most rough air, while Antarctica ranked at 172 on the list, making it the least bumpy to visit via plane, reports Daily Mail.

Coming in before Antarctica was Svalbard (171st), Russia (170th), Greenland (169th) and Canada (169th).

The study shows that the UK ranked 150th, with the US coming in at 68th and Australia nabbing the 64th spot.

And New Zealand you may ask? It seems visiting our lovely little island won’t cause too much of a hassle - especially when it comes to plane sickness and flight anxiety - it ranked 113 on the list and affirmed itself as one of the smoother places to land.

Carried out by turbli.com, the study looked at turbulence averages throughout January this year.

New Zealand ranked at 113 on the turbulence list. Photo / 123rf

Turbli ranked the different countries using the same data sources that pilots and airlines use to plan their flights, “data that comes from advanced weather models developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the MetOffice”.

After Bhutan, the second-most turbulent destination to travel to was Guinea-Bissau, followed by Senegal (third), Cabo Verde (fourth), Nepal (fifth), Gabon (sixth), Guinea (seventh), Congo (eighth), Cameroon (ninth), and Sierra Leone (10th).

2024′s most turbulent mainland European country so far is Spain, which ranks at 42nd in the study.

Countries ranked from most to least turbulent

1 Bhutan (most turbulent)

2 Guinea-Bissau

3 Senegal

4 Cabo Verde

5 Nepal

6 Gabon

7 Guinea

8 Congo

9 Cameroon

10 Sierra Leone

11 Mauritania

12 Ghana

13 Western Sahara

14 Togo

15 Azores

16 Ivory Coast

17 Liberia

18 Ctr. African Rep.

19 Benin

20 Canary Islands

21 Mali

22 Mexico

23 Burkina Faso

24 Kenya

25 Morocco

26 Uganda

27 Nigeria

28 Saudi Arabia

29 Ethiopia

30 South Sudan

31 Chad

32 U. Arab Emirates

33 Sudan

34 Niger

35 Algeria

36 Congo (Dem. Rep.)

37 Pakistan

38 Tanzania

39 Eritrea

40 Egypt

41 Oman

42 Spain

43 Somalia

44 Iran

45 Hawaii

46 Japan

47 Libya

48 Tunisia

49 Burundi

50 Galapagos

51 Yemen

52 Djibouti

53 New Caledonia

54 India

55 Switzerland

56 Uruguay

57 Ecuador

58 Portugal

59 Taiwan

60 Afghanistan

61 Lesotho

62 French Guyana

63 North Macedonia

64 Australia

65 Italy

66 Jordan

67 Albania

68 United States

69 Angola

70 Bangladesh

71 Suriname

72 Guyana

73 Bosnia-Herzegovina

74 Myanmar

75 Kyrgyzstan

76 Austria

77 Botswana

78 Palau

79 Greece

80 Panama

81 Argentina

82 Colombia

83 Guatemala

84 Indonesia

85 Madagascar

86 South Africa

87 Croatia

88 Cuba

89 Tajikistan

90 Namibia

91 Maldives

92 Venezuela

93 Honduras

94 Bahamas

95 Slovenia

96 Costa Rica

97 Malaysia

98 Belize

99 Laos

100 Vietnam

101 French Polynesia

102 Malawi

103 Vanuatu

104 Nicaragua

105 Papua New Guinea

106 Chile

107 Slovakia

108 Armenia

109 Czechia

110 Serbia

111 Iraq

112 Zambia

113 New Zealand

114 Brazil

115 Fiji

116 South Korea

117 Bulgaria

118 Syria

119 Micronesia

120 China

121 Mozambique

122 Sri Lanka

123 France

124 Turkey

125 Jamaica

126 Philippines

127 Puerto Rico

128 Romania

129 Zimbabwe

130 Thailand

131 Georgia

132 Azerbaijan

133 Dominican Republic

134 Peru

135 Haiti

136 Hungary

137 Solomon Islands

138 Kerguelen Islands

139 Paraguay

140 Ireland

141 Marshall Islands

142 Cambodia

143 Germany

144 North Korea

145 Falkland Islands

146 Poland

147 Bolivia

148 Belgium

149 Mariana Islands

150 United Kingdom

151 Turkmenistan

152 Alaska

153 Moldova

154 Mongolia

155 Uzbekistan

156 Ukraine

157 Netherlands

158 Iceland

159 Belarus

160 Lithuania

161 Kazakhstan

162 Denmark

163 Latvia

164 Estonia

165 Norway

166 Sweden

167 Finland

168 Canada

169 Greenland

170 Russia

171 Svalbard

172 Antarctica (least turbulent)