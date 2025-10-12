The hotel version of restaurant Michelin stars, the Michelin keys list now includes hotels and lodges from New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and French Polynesia. What makes the 19 NZ properties so special?

The Michelin Guide for restaurants has become synonymous with quality dining, and while New Zealand is yet to be included in its star system, this week, some of our best hotels and luxury lodges were bestowed with a new honour.

The Michelin keys were first launched in 2024, honouring hotels in North America, Europe and Asia. This year, nearly 100 additional countries were added, including 19 from NZ, spanning Northland to Queenstown.

To be included on the list, hotels must have the highest standards of architecture, design, service, character, value, and contribution to the local community, and are awarded based on post-stay ratings from verified Michelin Guide guests.

As part of the Herald’s Travel team since 2016, I’ve managed to spend at least one night in 10 of the hotels and lodges now boasting a Michelin key (and am open to invites to the remaining nine). Here’s my verdict on what makes each so special.

Rosewood Cape Kidnappers brings you the best of Hawke’s Bay’s countryside charm. Photo / Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Cape Kidnappers, Hawke’s Bay

I visited: March 2013 (while working for another news organisation).

I wrote: "Revisiting my trip for the Herald as part of our Dream Destinations series during Covid lockdowns, I shared how Cape Kidnappers (not yet part of the Rosewood group when I visited) helped heal my devastatingly broken heart.

“Everything was comfortable, everyone was friendly, nobody asked why I was there or why I looked so sad. Perhaps I didn’t look so sad any more? It’s easier to forget the weight on your shoulders when you have the most beautiful surroundings and a team of staff dedicated to making your every wish come true.”

The best bit: The view from the bathtub, looking out to sheep grazing on the vivid green fields, melding into a perfectly manicured golf course perched on a cliff top that drops away to the Pacific Ocean beyond.

Queenstown's lakeside views are the star at Rosewood Matakauri Lodge (also a strong contender for New Zealand's best bathtub).

Rosewood Matakauri, Queenstown

I visited: July 2021

I wrote: “The lodge’s interior design concept is from Virginia Fisher. It’s effortlessly stylish and cosy throughout the property, with interesting artworks (including a wall-hanging Picasso-design rug), squishy sofas, oversized armchairs, open fires (some gas, some log), and lots of cushions and blankets so you can snuggle in and get comfy.

“And honestly, if you kicked off your ski boots at the end of a day on the slopes, curled up on the main guest lounge sofa with a Central Otago pinot noir and a pile of books, none of the staff would bat an eyelid.”

The best bit: Again, the deep, inviting bathtub, this time with a view of Lake Wakatipu and its surrounding mountains. I even went so far as to proclaim it “New Zealand’s best bathtub view”.

Rosewood Kauri Cliffs offers an extraordinary luxury experience in the Bay of Islands.

Rosewood Kauri Cliffs, Northland

I visited: March 2018

I wrote: “I feel like I’ve hit the weekend jackpot when Dayna, my spa therapist, says gently, ‘Can I invite you to relax by the pool with some champagne and a fruit plate?’ Never mind a cup of herbal tea next to a water feature in a darkened room; luxury really is taken to another level here.”

The best bit: The guided heritage tour, exploring the lodge’s 2428ha property on the Matauri Bay peninsula and learning about its storied history, from the resting place of Mataatua, one of the first voyaging waka to reach NZ from Hawaiki, to the remains of the area’s first European homesteads.

Huka Lodge in Taupō.

Huka Lodge, Taupō

I visited: August 2021

I wrote: “After extensive personal research, I believe the calibre of a top hotel can be measured by the amount of time it takes for a glass of champagne to be placed in your hands on arrival.

“At Huka Lodge, the front door to bubbles delivery ratio is about 60 seconds — possibly the fastest I’ve ever experienced in New Zealand.”

The best bit: The lodge’s location, on the banks of the Waikato River. just around the bend from Huka Falls. There, you’ll jostle for a spot to take your photo of the falls; at the lodge, you’ll find a private, secluded paradise.

(Note: The lodge has been fully refurbished since my visit. Read about its new look here)

A lakefront suite at Queenstown's Eichardt's Private Hotel.

Eichardt’s Private Hotel, Queenstown

I visited: May 2022

I wrote: “The hotel is so close to Lake Wakatipu that, even with my sumptuous suite’s double-glazed windows closed, I can hear the waves breaking on the pebble beach. It’s a perfect spot for people-watching and keeping an eye on the comings and goings of the busy wharf – jet boat and Earnslaw departures, buskers’ sets, people gathering on the lake wall to eat their takeaway Fergburgers and watch the sunset."

The best bit: The fireplace in my suite’s living room, the centrepiece between two picture windows looking out to the lake and Cecil and Walter Peaks, accompanied by the comfiest sofa draped with fine-knit blankets.

One of the Pods, standalone cabin accommodation with outdoor baths and expansive valley views, at The Lindis.

The Lindis, Ahuriri Valley

I visited: January 2022 and May 2024

I wrote: “There’s no such thing as a bad view at The Lindis, with every suite, communal area – even the gym – boasting expansive, panoramic views of the valley and its majestic peaks. The Black Diamond, the new private dining cabin, is no exception. Sitting on a hill above the valley floor, which is already 740m above sea level, the subalpine landscape is overwhelmingly beautiful."

The best bit: The beauty of the night sky, undisturbed by any nearby light pollution, is perfect for stargazing in your outdoor bathtub. And, if you’re lucky like I was, Aurora Australis might put on a show.

The Rangihoua Suite at The Hotel Britomart offers a luxurious perspective on an Auckland city break.

The Hotel Britomart, Auckland

I visited: January 2021

I wrote: “Although the hotel is brand new, it feels like it could have been here forever, blending seamlessly into its surroundings. The stylish entrance is calm and filled with light, and is part of a bustling Melbourne-style laneway.

“Reclaimed brick, timber, and driftwood detailing showcase the hotel’s aim to retain a sense of heritage in this historic precinct. There’s also a focus on the property’s New Zealand-ness: a living tōtara tree grows out of the reception desk, Muriwai sand has been solidified into a stunning feature wall, and guests are offered fresh kawakawa iced tea on arrival.”

The best bit: The Rangihoua Suite, one of five ultra-luxurious rooftop suites, which has its own outdoor terrace complete with a large gas fireplace. It feels like you’ve been transported to New York.

Wharekauhau Country Estate in Wairarapa.

Wharekauhau Country Estate, Wairarapa

I visited: June 2023

I wrote: “The lodge is in Wairarapa, about two hours’ drive from Wellington, over the Remutaka Hill, past Featherston, and tucked above Ocean Beach at Palliser Bay. It sits in the midst of moody mountain peaks, verdant pasturelands and thriving wetlands, gently rolling to cliffs that drop dramatically to black sand beaches and tumbling seas – nothing to the south of you until Antarctica. This landscape has it all, and you’ll get uninterrupted views of it, whether you’re in the main lodge building, your cottage (one of 16), or roaming the property.”

The best bit: Pre-dinner cocktails and canapes at 6.30pm each evening, where you can mix and mingle with your fellow guests and share stories about the adventures you’ve enjoyed during the day, from claybird shooting to horse riding to quad bikes.

The $200m Park Hyatt, rising in Auckland, one of the biggest projects by Chinese working in Auckland.

Park Hyatt Auckland

I visited: October 2020

I wrote: “On the way into this big-name international hotel, you’ll notice some unique touches that ground it in its location and respect the land it sits on – the hotel worked with iwi to bring in elements of local culture and values. Original works by Peata Larkin were commissioned, as well as woven tukutuku panels created by artist Beronia Scott and her whānau from Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei."

The best bit: The hotel’s outdoor 25m heated infinity pool, and its waterfront restaurant, Onemata.

Hotel Fitzroy, Ponsonby.

Hotel Fitzroy by Luminous, Auckland

I visited: October 2020

I wrote: “I stayed in the Richmond Suite, named for Richmond Rd. This Luxury Room was beautifully styled, with polished concrete walls, wooden floors, huge bay windows and gorgeous drapes. The chaise lounge was exceptionally comfortable and a lovely spot to lie back with a book. There was an abundance of pillows on the bed, and built-in wardrobes to maximise space.”

The best bit: The hotel’s boutique size (just 10 suites), and excellent location, situated on Richmond Rd close to Ponsonby Rd’s hustle and bustle.

Away from it all: The Bay of Many Coves in Queen Charlotte Sound.

The Herald’s verdict on the rest:

Bay of Many Coves, Marlborough

“You go to the Marlborough Sounds for blue waters and bush-clad hills; nowhere better to appreciate the panorama than the deck of a Bay of Many Coves Lodge apartment or its restaurant, all-seasons freshwater pool and cedar hot-tub.” – Ewan McDonald

Otahuna Lodge, Christchurch

“There are a range of experiences and facilities offered at Otahuna, including massage in the woodland studio, a swimming pool, spa and petanque area, walking and biking excursions, a garden tour, trips further afield such as a drive to Akaroa on Banks Peninsula, golf, horse riding, or a helicopter tour over Canterbury or Mt Cook.” – Juliette Sivertsen

Blanket Bay, Glenorchy

“The perfect combination of privacy and comfort, with all guests treated to lounging areas, ensuite bathrooms replete with rainforest showers, double spa baths designed to make you feel like you’re bathing outdoors, and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over Lake Wakatipu.” – Naomi Chadderton

Solitaire Lodge, Rotorua

“Perched on a private peninsula above Lake Tarawera, Solitaire Lodge is a welcome escape from the grind of the bleak mid-winter. Nestled among dense native bush, the tūī dripping from the branches alongside the rain, the lodge – built in 1980 and one of the country’s first luxury stays – oozes an old-world kind of charm, and an old-fashioned sensibility that brings comfort and a sense of wellbeing." – Michelle Langstone

Delamore Lodge, Waiheke

“This boutique hotel, founded in 2001, is a tranquil and unique retreat ideal for a memorable weekend away or celebrating a special occasion. Its Instagram feed is a highlight reel of weddings and anniversaries and it’s easy to understand why. It has a 16-person maximum occupancy across its six rooms, offering a high level of service whether you’re in one of four private suites, the two-bedroom apartment or the recently refurbished two-bedroom Ataahua Owners Villa.” – Johanna Thornton

Eagles Nest, Northland

“Native trees, ferns, grasses and flaxes, combined with stunning subtropical exotics, complement the natural beauty of the property, which is within walking distance of the historic village and birthplace of New Zealand – Kororāreka/Russell." – Yolisa Tswanya

Gibbston Valley Lodge and Spa, Queenstown

“The onsite spa has been recognised as New Zealand’s best resort spa for five years running at the World Spa Awards. A quick glance at the spa menu in the villa shows why, with vinotherapy treatments, deluxe manicures and facials using New Zealand-made products available.” – Bethany Reitsma

Azur and Stoneridge Estate, both in Queenstown

Yet to be reviewed.

