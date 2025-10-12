Premium
Home / Travel

19 NZ luxury hotels and lodges awarded Michelin keys – which ones should you visit?

Stephanie Holmes
Editor - Lifestyle Brands·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read
19 NZ luxury hotels and lodges awarded Michelin keys – which ones should you visit?
Nineteen of NZ's best hotels and luxury lodges, including The Lindis, have been added to the Michelin Guide's Michelin keys list.

The hotel version of restaurant Michelin stars, the Michelin keys list now includes hotels and lodges from New Zealand, Australia, Fiji and French Polynesia. What makes the 19 NZ properties so special?

The Michelin Guide for restaurants has become synonymous with quality dining, and while New Zealand is yet to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save