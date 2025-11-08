Wake up early and head out to Waikanae Beach. Stroll along the sand and be one of the first people in the world to admire the sun rising over the vast horizon on this particular day. Note that there’s nothing between you here and South America but ocean, sky and probably a few surfers out catching a morning wave.

Explore Gisborne’s beaches, wineries, and sunrise magic on New Zealand’s sunny East Coast. Photo / Neat Places

Breakfast at Flagship Eatery

14 Childers Rd, Gisborne

Flagship is a cool and stylish cafe that could easily pass as a foodie destination in Melbourne, London or Berlin, but is perfectly at home right here on the East Coast. The coffee is great, and the breakfast menu focuses on simple dishes with a special made-in-house touch. From the brioche and bagels to kimchi and hollandaise, almost all baked goods and pantry items are whipped up onsite or sourced from local producers. Make sure to order the Vietnamese rice pancake – it’s been around since day one for a reason.

Flagship Eatery. Photo / Neat Places

Culture fix at Tairāwhiti Museum

10 Stout St, Gisborne

Nine gallery spaces host a rich and ever-changing exhibition programme with a focus on local Māori arts and culture. Don’t leave without immersing yourself in the Star of Canada shipwreck or exploring Wyllie’s Cottage.

Caffeine needs at Mr Clifton’s

126 Grey St, Gisborne

A specialty coffee shop serving spectacular brews using Far East Coffee Co beans. See those dice on the counter? Roll two sixes for your coffee on the house.

Mr Cliftons. Photo / Neat Places

Browse the boutiques

Gladstone & Childers Rds, Gisborne

Now that you’ve had your coffee fix it’s time to check out of the central boutiques. Claiming the title of NZ’s oldest independent bookshop, Muirs Bookshop is an icon that dates back to 1905. Explore shelves lined with endless tales, from the latest bestsellers to fascinating non-fiction reads and joyful children’s stories. Around the corner and up the stairs, it’s well worth popping your head into MASAMI Clothing, an independent fashion label founded by Julie Puddick, who thoughtfully crafts timeless garments focused on sustainability. To finish, wander down to The Aviary, a collective of three women-owned businesses. NZ-made reigns supreme inside these four walls. Shop one-off jewellery and art, natural homewares, well-made clothing, whimsical children’s books and much more.

The Aviary. Photo / Neat Places

Lunch at Tahu

40 Centennial Marine Drive, Gisborne

Sink into a soft cushion and savour the sweeping ocean views as you wait for your selection of dishes to be brought before you. At Tahu, the region’s abundance and rich culture are celebrated as they endeavour to remind patrons of the connection between people and nature.

Tahu. Photo / Neat Places

Homewares at The WorkShop

73 Carnarvon Street, Gisborne

Take a short trip to The WorkShop and you’ll be rewarded with a kaleidoscope of colourful furniture and homewares from various places, cultures and eras. Handpicked by owner Amy Moore, everything sparks copious amounts of joy. With a cute onsite cafe serving coffee and baked goods, you never have to leave.

The Workshop. Photo / Neat Places

Gizzy surf fix at Blitz

34 Wainui Rd, Gisborne

It wouldn’t be a trip to Gizzy without a bit of surf culture. Home of the Gizzy uniform, this independent, family-owned surf shop has been hooking locals and visitors up with everything they need to surf, skate, and soak up the sun since 1983.

Blitz. Photo / Neat Places

Matawhero Winery Cellar Door

RD1/189 Riverpoint Rd, Matawhero, Gisborne

Take a short drive to Matawhero Wines, the oldest winery cellar door in the region, founded by wine pioneer Bill Irwin and his son Denis, who planted the vineyard’s first grapes in 1968. Matawhero’s vineyards are 100% naturally dry farmed, which means they grow their grapes with natural rainfall and no irrigation. Not only is this saving a precious resource, but this approach results in distinct wines with more intense flavours. The bold and vibrant single-vineyard wines are best enjoyed as a tasting flight alongside gourmet platters (and perhaps a game of petanque) at Matawhero’s romantic and rustic cellar door.

Matawhero Wines. Photo / Neat Places

Craft beer at Sunshine Brewery

49 Awapuni Rd, Gisborne

Sunshine Brewery is where the iconic Gizzy Gold was born. Taste over 20 core classics or seasonal brews, and get the t-shirt. Peer through the window for a peek into the full-blown brewing operation next door.

Sunshine Brewery. Photo / Neat Places

Dinner at Crawford Road Kitchen

3/50 Esplanade, Gisborne

This wharf-side restaurant and wine shop offers a selection of excellent drops from nearby vineyards alongside fresh and delicious sharing plates. Everything has a bit of a Mediterranean vibe that gels beautifully with the sunny East Coast setting. Enjoy!

Crawford Road Kitchen. Photo / Neat Places

Finish in style at Dome Cinema

38 Childers Rd, Gisborne

Ask any local where to go for a one-of-a-kind experience in town and odds are you’ll end up at this spellbinding cinema and live music venue, complete with a full bar and delicious pizza offering. It’s fun, romantic and utterly enchanting. Make sure to book a cinema spot in advance.

The Dome. Photo / Neat Places

This story originally featured on Neat Places.