Here are the locals' top spots in Queenstown, from dining, shopping, and community events. Photo / Neat Places
You’ll find Tairāwhiti Gisborne on the northeast coast of New Zealand’s North Island (aka ‘Eastland’). One of the country’s smallest cities, ‘Gizzy’ is famed for being the first place in the world to see the sunrise.
Enjoy long, laid-back days in a city well known for its food and boutiquewineries (it is the unofficial chardonnay capital of New Zealand, after all), as well as its quiet surf beaches. While we at Neat Places are fans of low-energy indoor activities like eating, drinking, and shopping, Gisborne does offer some epic things to do outdoors that are worth having a go at, from surfing and rock-sliding to interacting with wild stingrays and cycling the Tairāwhiti Trails.
A visit to the national arboretum to discover one of the best tree collections in the Southern Hemisphere is a must. Gisborne is also an essential place to visit if you have an interest in Māori culture and history.
Wake up early and head out to Waikanae Beach. Stroll along the sand and be one of the first people in the world to admire the sun rising over the vast horizon on this particular day. Note that there’s nothing between you here and South America but ocean, sky and probably a few surfers out catching a morning wave.
Breakfast at Flagship Eatery
14 Childers Rd, Gisborne
Flagship is a cool and stylish cafe that could easily pass as a foodie destination in Melbourne, London or Berlin, but is perfectly at home right here on the East Coast. The coffee is great, and the breakfast menu focuses on simple dishes with a special made-in-house touch. From the brioche and bagels to kimchi and hollandaise, almost all baked goods and pantry items are whipped up onsite or sourced from local producers. Make sure to order the Vietnamese rice pancake – it’s been around since day one for a reason.
Nine gallery spaces host a rich and ever-changing exhibition programme with a focus on local Māori arts and culture. Don’t leave without immersing yourself in the Star of Canada shipwreck or exploring Wyllie’s Cottage.
Caffeine needs at Mr Clifton’s
126 Grey St, Gisborne
A specialty coffee shop serving spectacular brews using Far East Coffee Co beans. See those dice on the counter? Roll two sixes for your coffee on the house.
Browse the boutiques
Gladstone & Childers Rds, Gisborne
Now that you’ve had your coffee fix it’s time to check out of the central boutiques. Claiming the title of NZ’s oldest independent bookshop, Muirs Bookshop is an icon that dates back to 1905. Explore shelves lined with endless tales, from the latest bestsellers to fascinating non-fiction reads and joyful children’s stories. Around the corner and up the stairs, it’s well worth popping your head into MASAMI Clothing, an independent fashion label founded by Julie Puddick, who thoughtfully crafts timeless garments focused on sustainability. To finish, wander down to The Aviary, a collective of three women-owned businesses. NZ-made reigns supreme inside these four walls. Shop one-off jewellery and art, natural homewares, well-made clothing, whimsical children’s books and much more.
Lunch at Tahu
40 Centennial Marine Drive, Gisborne
Sink into a soft cushion and savour the sweeping ocean views as you wait for your selection of dishes to be brought before you. At Tahu, the region’s abundance and rich culture are celebrated as they endeavour to remind patrons of the connection between people and nature.
Homewares at The WorkShop
73 Carnarvon Street, Gisborne
Take a short trip to The WorkShop and you’ll be rewarded with a kaleidoscope of colourful furniture and homewares from various places, cultures and eras. Handpicked by owner Amy Moore, everything sparks copious amounts of joy. With a cute onsite cafe serving coffee and baked goods, you never have to leave.
It wouldn’t be a trip to Gizzy without a bit of surf culture. Home of the Gizzy uniform, this independent, family-owned surf shop has been hooking locals and visitors up with everything they need to surf, skate, and soak up the sun since 1983.
Matawhero Winery Cellar Door
RD1/189 Riverpoint Rd, Matawhero, Gisborne
Take a short drive to Matawhero Wines, the oldest winery cellar door in the region, founded by wine pioneer Bill Irwin and his son Denis, who planted the vineyard’s first grapes in 1968. Matawhero’s vineyards are 100% naturally dry farmed, which means they grow their grapes with natural rainfall and no irrigation. Not only is this saving a precious resource, but this approach results in distinct wines with more intense flavours. The bold and vibrant single-vineyard wines are best enjoyed as a tasting flight alongside gourmet platters (and perhaps a game of petanque) at Matawhero’s romantic and rustic cellar door.
Craft beer at Sunshine Brewery
49 Awapuni Rd, Gisborne
Sunshine Brewery is where the iconic Gizzy Gold was born. Taste over 20 core classics or seasonal brews, and get the t-shirt. Peer through the window for a peek into the full-blown brewing operation next door.
This wharf-side restaurant and wine shop offers a selection of excellent drops from nearby vineyards alongside fresh and delicious sharing plates. Everything has a bit of a Mediterranean vibe that gels beautifully with the sunny East Coast setting. Enjoy!
Finish in style at Dome Cinema
38 Childers Rd, Gisborne
Ask any local where to go for a one-of-a-kind experience in town and odds are you’ll end up at this spellbinding cinema and live music venue, complete with a full bar and delicious pizza offering. It’s fun, romantic and utterly enchanting. Make sure to book a cinema spot in advance.