Travel

11 family-friendly activities in Christchurch

By Alexia Santamaria
6 mins to read
For some thrilling outdoor adventure, go on one of the country's longest ziplines. Photo / Christchurch NZ

Christchurch is one of those destinations with endless opportunities for learning and inspiration, wrapped up in a whole lot of fun, writes Alexia Santamaria

As children get older, the attraction of various destinations morph and evolve. When they are young, it feels like anywhere in New Zealand with a playground and icecream is a joyous new adventure, but as they grow, it can take a little more to impress.

