Smaller ships, fewer crowds, and top-tier excursions make Douro River cruises a standout alternative in Europe. Photo / Viking River Cruises

Spending time in Spain as well

Most Douro River cruise itineraries also include at least one day in Spain. Some sailings begin in Madrid while others hop across the Spanish/Portuguese border for a day trip to Salamanca where you can join an included guided tour of its UNESCO World Heritage-listed highlights, explore the world’s foremost Art Déco and Art Nouveau museum or sit at a café or bar near the main square and soak up the atmosphere.

Sailing during the day and sleeping better at night

Local maritime law bans sailing at night on the Douro River due to its treacherous shoals, rocky outcrops and currents. This doesn’t just keep cruise tourists safe; with no docking, undocking and late-night navigation of river locks keeping you awake, you’ll also enjoy much better sleep on a Douro River cruise. You also won’t miss a minute of the spectacular scenery.

The world’s oldest appellation contrôlée wine region isn’t in France

River cruisers flock to France for its wine, but the oldest legally defined and protected geographical wine area in the world is actually in Portugal. The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Alto Douro Wine Region has gleaming white quintas (wine estates) dotting the hillsides along the river, and vines growing in crumbling schist rock rather than soil. In spring and summer, wildflowers carpet the ground and autumn sees the hills covered in shades of red, gold and bronze as the vines change colour. And the wine is even more impressive than the scenery.

Cityscape of Porto (Oporto) old town, Portugal. Photo / Viking River Cruises

Raise a glass to wine experiences

The town of Porto has been central to port wine production for hundreds of years, but there are plenty of other wine experiences on this itinerary as well. Along with docking at Vila Nova de Gaia in Porto where port warehouses line the shore and visitors can try the city’s namesake drink, you’ll also visit historic quintas, taste Portugal’s vinho verde which has a gentle fizz, and sample wine in famous places like the palace featured on the Mateus Rosé wine label.

READ MORE: Unforgettable experiences on a Viking Portugal River cruise

Swimming and sipping while you sail

Portugal can get hot so most ships have a pool on the top deck. Add deck chairs for taking in the scenic views, a bar with perfectly chilled local wine and a cooling river breeze, and you’ve got the perfect way to spend a leisurely morning or afternoon. It’s likely your ship will drop passengers off for an excursion and then sail further along the river to pick them up at least once. If you aren’t keen on the scheduled activities and the weather is good, it is worth staying onboard to make the most of the pool, the views and those fabulous local wines.

Experience Europe’s deepest river lock

Sailing during the day also means you get to experience Carrapatelo, the deepest lock in Europe. Passengers gather on the top deck as the ship sails through two towering black doors that clang shut behind it, water pours into the lock and the ship is lifted 35 metres above the river’s lower level in minutes. It doesn’t take long before the lock is full, the doors in front open and your voyage continues along the river continues as if by magic.

Porto, Portugal old town skyline from across the Douro River. Photo / Viking River Cruises

Stay longer and experience more

One of the greatest joys of a Douro River cruise is making your own discoveries thanks to multiple overnight stays. In Portugal’s second largest city, you can head out to a bar and listen to Portugal’s haunting traditional fado songs whispering tales of love and longing as you enjoy a glass of port in the town where the drink began. Some cruise lines like Viking also include an overnight stay and a guided touring program in Lisbon at no extra charge. These longer stays mean you have time to fully immerse yourself in each destination instead of just dropping in for a day. After all, a cruise on the Douro River is a voyage to be savoured.

The writer travelled as a guest of Viking Cruises.

Checklist

PORTUGAL

GETTING THERE

Travellers can fly direct from Auckland to Lisbon or fly from Auckland to Porto with a stopover. Several airlines operate the routes including Emirates, Air New Zealand, Qantas and Qatar.

DETAILS

For more information about sailing Portugal with Viking Cruises, visit www.vikingcruises.com.



