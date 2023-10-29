Enjoy 10 offbeat travel destinations around the world, including Naples in Italy. Photo / Tom Podmore; Unsplash

If you’re sick of battling against a trove of other tourists to see the world’s – perceived – best cities, take a look at their neighbours, writes Ewan McDonald.

Every country has that irresistible city, the one that draws visitors like a moth to the you-know-what. Guess what? For every Barcelona, for every Tokyo, there’s a less-known, less-visited neighbour where you just might enjoy a special experience. Try these for size – and style.

Manchester, England

David Beckham got it spot on: the teenager left London for the brighter northern lights and the planet’s greatest football club (there is another team in town, but… ). This powerhouse city has soccer and sounds: Blur and Oasis are done but you can rock out to gigs at the Albert Hall, Deaf Institute (seriously) or Gorilla (as in…). The Industrial Revolution’s roots echo in red-brick mills and Victorian warehouses modernised with glass atriums and facades. For art, the Lowry Centre; for dining, hip eateries like Australasia’s down-underground glass chamber.

Manchester's Industrial Revolution roots echo in red-brick mills and Victorian warehouses. Photo / 123rf

Marseille, France

Three hours south by fast train, Marseille is everything Paris isn’t: sprawling, gritty, street-wise, sun-kissed, lots more fun. The country’s second-largest city is a 2600-year-old port where you’ll get the best of city and beach, feel you’re on both sides of the Mediterranean thanks to the large North African population butting up against the Provencal cliches of pastis, petanque, cobblestone streets and markets - and the stunning Old Port with its shops, cafes and superyachts.

Marseille offers a blend of North African and Provencal cultures, with a rich history as a 2600-year-old port. Photo / 123rf

Naples, Italy

Living under a volcano, Naples’ locals carry on as if there’s no tomorrow. If the name conjures images of the Mafia, bullets in the streets, you’ve watched too many movies. This is one of Italy’s most fascinating cities, for the cuisine - pizza, invented here, grills, seafood and pasta. Think they’re good? Try the bakery. History: Pompeii is nearby, its sculptures, artefacts and frescoes in Naples’ archaeological museum. But Naples’ greatest artwork is la dolce vita: evening streets become outdoor living rooms where you’ll take part in favourite sports - dodging overloaded Vespas whizzing down narrow lanes or, almost as life-threatening, watching champion footballers at Maradona Stadium.

Living under a volcano, Naples’ locals carry on as if there’s no tomorrow. Photo / Victor Malyushev; Unsplash

Galway, Ireland

A bohemian place with a live-and-let-live vibe, attracting writers, artists and musicians. “Like San Francisco with way more rain, Guinness and Aran jumpers,” it’s impossible to have a bad time in this little, stone-grey port. You’ll be jigging and reeling after a few tunes and a few pints in its famous pubs. The food’s not bad either: Galway boasts two Michelin-starred restaurants, 13 more recommendations. Galway loves a good festival; yearly festivals celebrate literature, arts, jazz, oysters and seafood, and the legendary horseraces.

Galway in Ireland is a bohemian place with a live-and-let-live vibe. Photo / 123rf

Donostia, Spain

Usually tagged San Sebastian, locals call their gorgeous little city Donostia. Breathtaking views, mountains, beaches and some of the world’s best cuisine. If that’s too rich for your Visa card, hit the charming Old Town and its sensational pintxo bars. Pronounced “pin-choss”, these are miniature meals, often on a toothpick, washed down with glorious local wines or inventive cocktails. Take what you want and eat in the streets, pintxos-crawling from one bar to the next. Playa de la Concha is Spain’s Mission Bay, 1350m of sand backdropped by mountains and an elegant boulevard; Zurriola, just across the river, is surfer bliss.

Trail of two cities, USA West

Portland is known for its devotion to coffee, cycling, and outdoor lifestyles, as well as its characteristic year-round rain. Photo / 123rf

A toss-up: Portland and Seattle share a devotion to coffee, cycling and outdoor lifestyles. Oh, and year-round rain. Let’s plump for Seattle, the metropolis, sire of Microsoft, Amazon and, er, Starbucks. Stunningly beautiful, sprawling across Puget Sound, Mt Rainier in the background, the “Emerald City” is renowned for delicious food (particularly seafood and Asian flavours), craft beer and distilling, lusty recreation (anyone for naked biking?) and, if you’re over 21, lush foliage procured from local “dispensaries”.

Tea party, USA East

Stumble on cobblestone streets, buildings and sites from the 1775-83 Revolutionary War on the Freedom Trail (14km), winding past 16 sites including the Tea Party Museum. Hiking into the present, a Red Sox game at Fenway Park is a one-of-a-kind experience; Back Bay has some of the best shopping, in traditional brownstone buildings; Charles St in Beacon Hill is another historic quarter. For natural beauty, head to the North Shore coastline or stroll the 5km Charles River Esplanade. Warning: Boston is one of the US’ more expensive cities for food and hotels.

Seoul, South Korea

Seoul offers a mix of modern and traditional with landmarks like the 1395 Gyeongbokgung Palace. Photo / 123rf

South Korea’s bewitching capital delivers unique culture, traditional and pop; cityscape, ancient and futuristic; cuisine, traditional and fusion; and bedazzling nightlife (K-pop. Korean Oscar-winners). Encounter fabulous skytowers; amble Cheonggyecheon Stream, the urban park restored from an abandoned sewer; discover alleys and gawk at temples and mansions like the 1395 Gyeongbokgung Palace. Tried Korean food back home? The real thing will re-orientate your tastebuds.

Durban, South Africa

South Africa’s playground. Could be the bright, sunshiny days, could be the warm ocean; could be beaches like 6km Golden Mile, popular with surfers, fishers, joggers and swimmers. Influenced by African and Indian cultures, stroll Victoria Street Market and be tempted by curry powders, silk scarves and bunny chow, aka curry inside a white loaf (you have to be there). Drive to game parks or observe nature in the raw at Gateway, the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest mall. Worst-kept secret: awesome sunrises best seen from oceanfront promenades.

Adelaide, Australia

Check: laneway cafe and bar culture in Leigh and Peel streets. Check: hipster hangouts in East End. Check: finer dining on Rundle St. Go green: tram or pedal a free bike to Glenelg, Henley, Brighton beaches. Like all Australian cities, you don’t have to go too far to find wildlife. Oh, you thought we’d overlooked it: food and wine. There are 200 cellar doors within an hour’s drive, including Penfolds, 8km from the CBD; Barossa and McLaren Vale, less than an hour away.