From Venice to the Pacific, here are solo cruises that offer more than just a voyage. Photo /123rf

No plus one? No worries. Set your sights on far horizons with the perfect mix of adventure, relaxation, and discovery on these 10 journeys that are perfect for solo explorers, writes Tiana Templeman

Uniworld | Venice and the Jewels of Veneto

Immerse yourself in the beauty and romance of Venice on this seven-night round-trip cruise that takes in all the highlights of this famous part of Italy. They include a choice of day trips to two of the region’s Unesco World Heritage cities, Vicenza or Padua, and visits to some of the lagoon’s most famous islands such as Burano and Murano. An overnight stay in Venice at the end of the trip means you’ll get to see the city in the late evening when it’s at its serene and beautiful best. No single supplement sailings for this itinerary are available throughout 2024.

From NZ$4099 per solo sailor.

Aranui Cruises | Discover the Marquesas

Cross a cargo freighter with a passenger ship and you get Aranui 5, a vessel that transfers freight and passengers seeking a different cruise experience around French Polynesia. Aranui’s 11-night round-trip voyage from Papeete to the Marquesas Islands takes adventurous travellers into some of the region’s most spectacular bays where mainstream cruise lines seldom go. Polynesian and European history and the region’s plentiful birdlife are the main drawcards on this laid-back itinerary. The usual 50 per cent single supplement is waived on most 2025 voyages, saving solo guests around $4020.

From $8970 per solo sailor. aranui.com

Aranui 5 uniquely serves as both a cargo and passenger ship, venturing to remote corners of French Polynesia. Photo / Aranui Cruises

MSC | Mediterranean

Step aboard MSC Fantasia and explore the Mediterranean during Europe’s peaceful winter cruise season, when solo cruisers can save 50 per cent off select cruises. Choose from itineraries like a Barcelona seven-night round-trip sailing that visits Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Palermo, and La Goulette in Tunisia. After dinner, you could catch a show or hit the dance floor at a themed party onboard the ship – or both! With prices this good, you may like to upgrade to the MSC Yacht Club, an exclusive area with its own concierge and reception, 24-hour butler service, private lounge and pool deck, and L’Etoile, an upmarket restaurant that’s only available to MSC Yacht Club guests.

From $1180 per solo sailor. msc.com.au

MSC's winter Mediterranean cruises provide a cost-effective way for solo travelers to explore Europe’s coastal cities in style. Photo / MSC

Oceania Cruises | Athens to Valetta

An Oceania Cruises sailing is a foodie’s delight with some of the finest meals at sea plus complimentary specialty dining onboard and culinary discovery tours on shore. This 14-night cruise includes an overnight stay in Istanbul and calls at lesser-known ports such as Mitilini, Bozcaada, Marmaris and Limassol, as well as popular spots like Mykonos, Santorini and Rhodes. Oceania Cruises has 62 staterooms dedicated to solo travellers across its luxurious fleet, including six new concierge-level verandah staterooms and an intimate onboard vibe that makes socialising easy.

From $7562 per solo sailor. oceania.com

NCL | Hawaii Inter-Island

Experience the beauty of the Hawaiian Islands onboard Pride of America during this six-night sailing that mostly travels at night so you can make the most of your time on shore. Explore by day and enjoy included dining and entertainment in the evenings, then retire to a solo studio cabin that’s been designed especially for single travellers. Along with your own private room, there’s also a solo traveller lounge where you can socialise with the other singles onboard. Whether you’re journeying up a volcano in Maui, swimming with manta rays on the big island of Kona, or flying in a helicopter over Kauai, you’ll have plenty of unique adventures to choose from on this trip.

From $4030 per solo sailor. ncl.com

Cunard | Literature festival at sea transatlantic crossing

Join fellow book lovers and fans of great literature onboard Queen Mary 2 on a seven-night transatlantic voyage from Southampton to New York. With a line-up of authors and acclaimed journalists, including Mark Billingham, Ruth Jones, Chris Brookmyre, Mike Gayle and Adele Park, this sailing is the ideal way to indulge your passion for reading while enjoying a classic cruise experience. During the journey, there will be engaging discussions, practical workshops, and Q&A sessions with the writers while you experience the elegance of a famous ocean liner.

From $3450 per solo sailor. cunard.com

Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 hosts an annual literature festival at sea, creating a floating symposium for book enthusiasts. Photo / Cunard

Scenic | Treasures of the Pacific: The Yasawas to New Zealand

Welcome aboard your ultra-luxury yacht, Scenic Eclipse II, for 10 nights of discoveries, pampering and adventures in the warm waters of the South Pacific. As you journey from Fiji to ports in New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Australia, and New Zealand, you’ll indulge in fine dining, premium drinks and exclusive excursions like soaring over South Pacific islands’ tropical landscapes in the ship’s onboard helicopter or exploring the underwater wonders of the region inside its submarine. Solo travellers get 75 per cent off the single supplement on this voyage that conveniently finishes in Auckland.

From $12,435 per solo sailor. scenic.com

Scenic Eclipse II not only offers luxury accommodations but also unique adventures with its onboard helicopter and submarine. Photo / Scenic

Sail Croatia | Dubrovnik to Split (and vice versa)

Experience the thrill of diving off the side of a luxury yacht into teal-blue, crystal-clear waters during a journey along the stunning Croatian coast. This cruise promises adventure, luxury, and memories to last a lifetime as you enjoy seven nights onboard a luxury yacht. Wake up to a delicious breakfast in a secluded bay, enjoy dining on board or in a small coastal village, and embark on daily excursions with your local guides. Sail Croatia offers no single supplement fares on select sailings and has some great last-minute offers if you’re already in Europe and available to sail at short notice.

From $5240 per solo sailor. sail-croatia.com

Avalon Waterways | Paris to Normandy

Skip the single supplement on select round-trip sailings along the Seine River from Paris to Normandy with Avalon Waterways. Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows will help make the most of the views as you sail through the French countryside and stop at towns like Vernon, Caudebec, Rouen, and Conflans where you’ll have the chance to visit the home of Vincent van Gogh. An overnight stay in Paris at the end of the trip gives you time to explore the sights and bites of Paris before your voyage comes to an end.

From $6035 per solo sailor. avalonwaterways.co.nz

Ponant | Tahiti and the Society Islands

Sailing on the 330-passenger Le Paul Gauguin, this seven-night cruise explores the lush tropical islands and atolls of Tahiti and the Society Islands and has no single supplement on selected sailings. You’ll visit Motu Mahana, the line’s exclusive private island, and stay overnight in Bora Bora for extended swimming and snorkelling and the chance to dine onshore at one of the island’s romantic restaurants. The islands’ culture is also a feature of this itinerary with an onboard programme featuring traditional singing, weaving workshops, and other immersive cultural activities.

From $6490 per solo sailor. ponant.com