10 Best luxury lodges in the world for your dream holiday splurge

By Tiana Templeman
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Laucala Island Main Pool.

Brace your credit card for impact and get ready to discover the perfect luxury lodge, writes Tiana Templeman.

FOR NATURE-LOVING ADVENTURERS

Tierra Patagonia, Chile

Located in the Torres del Paine National Park in Chile, Tierra Patagonia blends into the landscape and achieves a synergy between its environment

