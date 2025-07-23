Tierra Patagonia. Photo / Tierra Patagonia

FOR A ROMANTIC GETAWAY

The Lindis, New Zealand

Longing to trade the everyday for the extraordinary? This lodge in New Zealand’s dramatic high country hits the spot. Take your activities list to the next level with a private caviar experience (because why not?), an exhilarating heli-ski tour or a gourmet Champagne picnic for two. Surrounded by a mesmerising landscape of mountains and wild tundra, The Lindis caters to a maximum of just 15 guests, so your romantic moments won’t be gate-crashed by a crowd. If your budget is tight, the compact, standalone accommodation located away from the main lodge is cheaper and includes similar amenities to the more expensive rooms.

FOR MULTIGENERATIONAL GROUPS

Saffire Freycinet, Australia

Dinner is usually an elegant affair at Saffire Freycinet, but some guests snarl and grunt, shoving each other out of the way to reach the most delectable pieces of meat. Given how good Saffire’s food is, the enthusiasm of the Tasmanian Devils in the one-hectare devil conservation enclosure at Saffire is no surprise. Touring the facility is one of a smorgasbord of included activities for guests of all ages. Fancy yourself as a budding apiarist? Sign up for a beekeepers’ experience, or you could join a guided hike through Freycinet National Park. For groups with a competitive spirit (or who just want to feel like Robin Hood), archery awaits.

FOR AN EXPERIENTIAL STAY

Ilimanaq Lodge, Greenland

Instead of counting sheep to help you sleep, you can count icebergs under the midnight sun at Ilimanaq Lodge, which sits on the Unesco-listed Ilulissat Icefiord. Some of the country’s oldest buildings have been beautifully restored to house the restaurant and reception area, and there is a focus on solar power and sustainability. Cultural immersion forms a major part of this lodge experience, and guests are warmly welcomed by those in the tiny surrounding town with a population of around 50 people. If you want to truly learn about Greenland, Ilimanaq Lodge offers a deep dive into the local way of life.

FOR EXPLORING OFF THE BEATEN PATH

Shipwreck Lodge, Namibia

Set yourself adrift on the sands of Namibia’s Skeleton Coast at Shipwreck Lodge, a whimsical collection of boat-style villas facing the distant Atlantic Ocean. You won’t mind being “shipwrecked” at this eco-conscious accommodation, which is popular with travellers who enjoy getting off the beaten track, and photographers who come here to capture the dramatic, ever-shifting sand dunes and starlit skies. The main lodge is a hub for socialising, sundowners and swapping tales of the day’s adventures, from tours of the Mowe Bay seal colony to exploring the historic shipwrecks that give this extraordinary place its name.

FOR NATURE AND CULTURE

Tenkū no Mori, Japan

Forget your worries (and your wardrobe) at Tenkū no Mori on Kyushu Island, where each of the five secluded villas has its own traditional Japanese onsen. Accommodation is spread across 60ha of wilderness so you can enjoy an authentic, au naturel bathing experience away from prying eyes. It’s just you, soothing warm water, the whispers of nature and some squirrels. Add private dining while a flowing river washes your ankles, and you’ll get the essence of Tenkū, which takes the Japanese ethos of connection to the environment to the next level.

FOR THE ECO-CONSCIOUS

Shinta Mani Mustang, Nepal

The beauty of Nepal’s dramatic jagged peaks might literally take your breath away at Shinta Mani Mustang, as the lodge sits at 3000m above sea level. Each of the 29 rooms features mountain views, and the famous aesthetic of acclaimed hotel designer Bill Bensley. Private tours immerse you in the Nepalese way of life, with activities like hikes, lunch at a local’s house and visiting a hilltop monastery, and actively support the local community. If you’ve been trying to justify a longer lodge stay, this one has a five-night minimum, starting at $15,795 for two.

FOR ACTIVE FAMILIES

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort, British Columbia

Grab your kids and prepare to get wild at the family-owned Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort in the Great Bear Rainforest, with a curated range of adventurous activities led by local guides. Start your day with a kayak trip or the thrill of bear spotting (from a safe distance, of course), followed by a soak in a hot tub next to a roaring waterfall or a sauna on the lake if your kids are older. With no mobile phone reception and limited Wi-Fi, this lodge also includes actual conversations, shared laughter and memories that’ll last a lifetime.

FOR FINDING INNER PEACE

Amankora Paro, Bhutan

Embrace the spirituality and beauty of Bhutan at Amankora Paro, which is a 20-minute drive from the famous Tiger’s Nest Monastery. The lodge’s design pays tribute to Bhutan’s rich heritage, mirroring the traditional fortresses that punctuate the dramatic landscape. Speaking of the landscape, you’ll dine with an uninterrupted view of Drukgyel Dzong, one of the country’s most celebrated archaeological treasures. Dishes span Western, Indian and Bhutanese cuisine, and tours of a nearby market provide an insight into the local food. Hiking to the awe-inspiring Tiger’s Nest Monastery is as rewarding for the soul as it is challenging for the legs.

FOR A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME SPLURGE

COMO Laucala Island, Fiji

You know that feeling when you’re on holiday and you’re constantly, subtly, tallying up the cost of things? “If I have one more of those fancy cocktails, is it really worth it?” Well, at COMO Laucala Island, you can bid farewell to such trivial concerns as everything is included. Given a stay costs around $65,000 for four nights for two, it would want to be. There are three villa categories, with Plateau being the most affordable (relatively speaking), followed by Plantation and Seagrass. The latter are further from the restaurant and other facilities, but those extra steps are your ticket to direct beach access and a prime cliff-edge location.

