Property report: Outlook positive for rural real estate market

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate
Following an extended sluggish period, the rural property market is showing signs of recovery, with increased buyer activity driven by a more positive economic outlook.
That’s the sentiment expressed by PGG Wrightson’s General Manager for Real Estate, Peter Newbold.
Speaking to The Country’s Rowena Duncum, Newbold welcomed this month’s 50 basis point cut to New Zealand’s Official Cash Rate (OCR), and the potential for another drop in November.
“When you add that to other things [like] inflation coming under control, the mood of the country with all those wonderful sporting [wins] taking place…and weather – the sun’s out – I just think…it will create more activity.”