Property report: Rural real estate market shows strong growth

Content brought to you by PGG Wrightson Real Estate
The rural real estate market is experiencing renewed activity, with good returns for dairy farming serving as the primary catalyst, according to PGG Wrightson’s general manager for real estate, Peter Newbold.
Speaking to The Country’s Jamie Mackay, Newbold highlighted the strong expected dairy payout as a key factor driving farmers to expand their property portfolios, stimulating demand across the sector.
When dairy farmers were “in good shape”, Newbold said they often looked to expand their property portfolios - which “stimulates the broader market”.
He had recently observed increased activity in sheep and beef properties, as well as smaller lifestyle blocks under both 10 and 100 hectares - something he expected to remain in the medium term.