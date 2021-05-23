Win a STIHL MS 400 chainsaw

It's STIHL Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week and The Country and STIHL are giving away a STIHL MS 400 professional chainsaw and a few chainsaw-related safety goodies to remind us all to treat chainsaws with respect.

Just released, the STIHL MS400 makes a big leap forward in technology, by introducing the world's first magnesium piston in a chainsaw.

To be in to win all you need to do is listen out for the daily question on The Country this week and enter your answer and details in the form below.

What's up for grabs?

One STIHL MS 400 professional chainsaw (valued at $2195)

Two STIHL function helmet sets

One STIHL chainsaw safety pack (chaps, earmuffs and glasses)

So that's four winners sharing a prize pool worth just over $2600!

Terms and conditions

Competition starts Monday May 24, 2021 and ends Monday May 31, 2021 at 8:30am.

Winner will be announced on The Country radio show from 12pm on Monday May 31, 2021.

Find out more about STIHL Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week and watch a safety demonstration here.

Read NZME's terms and conditions here.

Here is today's entry form - if you're stuck for an answer, check out the STIHL SHOP website.