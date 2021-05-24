The Country - Lamb edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay celebrated National Lamb Day by catching up with Wayne Langford from Meat the Need and Greg McSkimming from Silver Fern Farms.

On with the show:

Matt Chisholm:

This television personality is also a Central Otago hobby farmer and a leading advocate for rural mental health. Tomorrow he'll be heading up to the Ashburton Racecourse to continue the good work.

Wayne Langford and Greg McSkimming:

It's National Lamb Day and as the food charity Meat the Need celebrates its first birthday we give you the chance to win a $100 Silver Fern Farms meat voucher.

Phil Ropiha:

It's Stihl Chainsaw Safety Awareness Week and we have a Stihl MS 400 chainsaw and a safety pack, valued at $2,600, to give away.

David Seymour:

We asked the Act Party leader if he was really the Leader of the Opposition, whether Judith's days were numbered and why he wanted to "liberate" good teachers?

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays said with just 23 sleeps to go, the countdown was well and truly underway for Mystery Creek 2021.

