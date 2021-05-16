Win a spare time prize pack valued at $2000 with Farm Focus

Farm Focus has been supporting New Zealand Farmers for over 40 years and their easy to use financial management software allows you to take back some of your spare time!

Take the Farm Focus quiz below to go in the draw to win a $2000 Spare Time Prize Pack!

This includes a $500 Hunting & Fishing voucher, Allbirds shoes, a Farm Focus jacket, as well as a 12 month subscription to Farm Focus!

For all the details on Farm Focus and their time saving software, head to www.farmfocus.co.nz

The winner will be announced during The Country on Wednesday May 26 between midday and 1pm and the winner will be contacted at the conclusion of the show to arrange prize details.

Take the Farm Focus quiz below







Can't see the quiz? Click here.