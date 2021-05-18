The Country - Dog trials edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Garth Cross, on day two of the New Zealand Dog Trial Championships at Greenvale.

On with the show:

Nathan Penny:

Westpac's Rural Economist was leading the prediction charge with a $9/kilo lamb and an $8 milk price - as primary sector commodity prices surge 17 per cent, thus far, in 2021.

Andy Borland:

One of New Zealand's outstanding primary sector leaders was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Commerce from Lincoln University on Friday. We asked the GM of Scales and Chairman of Rabobank what the honour meant to him.

Barbara Kuriger:

National's spokeswoman for rural communities had a crack at the government over migrant workers and carbon farming.

Garth Cross:

We headed to Southland to catch up on day two of the New Zealand Dog Trial Championships at Greenvale.

Quinn Morgan:

We caught up with the newly crowned Young Māori Farmer of the Year, who received the honour at last Friday's Ahuwhenua Awards in New Plymouth.

Listen below: