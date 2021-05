South Island and New Zealand Championship sheep dog trials: Day one results

Greenvale Dog Trial Club member Brendon Stewart and his huntaway Dusty get ready to compete on the first day of the South Island and NZ Championship sheep dog trials yesterday. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

The leaderboard after the first day of competition at the South Island and New Zealand Championship sheep dog trials at Greenvale near Gore.

The trials started yesterday and will run until Friday on Leithen Valley Farm in Greenvale.

Long head: Shaun Haynes and Cam (Bay of Islands), Rick Aubrey and Trump (Omarama), Roger Tweed and Trump (Waitahuna), John Linton and Cam (Martinborough), Leo Edginton and Kim (Tolaga Bay), John Macdonald and Kip (Millers Flat), Vaughan Marfell and Dove (Masterton).

Short head and yard: Jamie Shrubsall and Whip (Omatane-Kawhatau), Scott Hunter and Rangi (Omarama), Alistair Dickson and Jack (Cheviot), Ian Broadhurst and Porsche (Awatere), Andy Clark and Girl (Tai Tapu), David Sheild and Jack (Dannevirke), Stuart Miller and Laddie (Glenroy).

Zigzag hunt: George Sheild and Smoke (Tolaga Bay), Craig Johns and Rum (Raetihi), Brian Dickison and Radna (Greenvale), Chris Journeaux and Gus (Raetihi), Matthew Clark and Ranger (Waikaia), Lloyd Smith and Charlie (Waihemo), Maurice Yearbury and Hemi (Tuakau).

Straight hunt: Luke Knowles and Doug (Gore), Roger Tweed and Bolt, Scott Hunter and Hood, Tim Stevenson and Donk (Dannevirke), Tom Manson and Buck (Mohaka), Guy Heard and Cove (Waikari), Sam Murray and Bruser (Flaxbourne).