The Country - Watermelon edition

Today on The Country Jamie Mackay learned that, not only was there a potential shortage of watermelons in New Zealand, but also, there's a rather popular song by Harry Styles called Watermelon Sugar.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

We kick off the show with a dinkum West Coaster and former President of Federated Farmers who was last week awarded the 2020 Agricultural Communicator of the Year.

Nathan Penny:

Is a Westpac rural economist who previews tonight's GDT auction and tomorrow's new season outlook from Beef + Lamb New Zealand.

Tony Paterson:

Is a Southland farmer who is leading a group of Fonterra shareholders to urge change the upcoming AGM to force a revamp and rethink about how the troubled (and expensive) Shareholders Council operates.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel ponders an all-expenses paid trip to AgFest in Greymouth on November 13/14, why rural New Zealand party-voted red and is the Fonterra Shareholders Council an expensive cheerleader?

