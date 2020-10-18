Win a trip to the West Coast for Farmlands AgFest

Photo / Supplied

Farmlands AgFest is the hottest ticket in New Zealand agricultural events for 2020, and The Country wants you to be part of the action!

Farmlands AgFest takes place on Friday 13th and Saturday 14th of November 2020 on the West Coast of the South Island.

Just fill in the form below and you and a friend could be winging your way to the West Coast courtesy of AgFest and The Country.

Winners will receive:

• Flights for two to Hokitika from anywhere in New Zealand - flying in Friday morning, out Sunday morning.

• Two nights' accommodation in Greymouth.

• Three days' rental car use.

• Two VIP tickets to Farmlands AgFest including VIP parking.

• Two tickets to the sold out exhibitor function on Friday.

Competition opens Monday, October 19, 2020 and closes midnight Tuesday October 27, 2020.

Winners will be announced on The Country on Wednesday 28th October 2020.

Read NZME's Terms and Conditions here.