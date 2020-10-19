The Country - Analysis edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay went over some post-match analysis after the weekend's election result.

On with the show:

Steve Maharey:

In the absence of a former PM, we get expert independent analysis of Saturday's election result from a man who could have been sitting in Jacinda's chair, had he not chosen to leave politics in 2008.

Pita Alexander:

Is a Christchurch-based farm accountant who has some sage words of advice for young people starting out in business, as the economy looks to small and medium sized enterprises to drive the recovery.

Kiri Allen and Kieran McAnulty:

The first of two panels today features two up and coming farmer-friendly Labour politicians who convincingly won their rural traditionally blue electorates from National.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert lets us know what's in store for the week.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawke's Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky. One went two ticks red, the other two ticks blue. We look at the way forward for New Zealand agriculture.

