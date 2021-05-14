The Country - Vet edition

Today on The Country, Jamie caught up with the Veterinary Association's chief officer Helen Beattie, to talk about how a nationwide shortage of vets was putting pressure on the industry.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service weather man gave us an update on a "funny week" with May hot temps being set in eastern areas followed up by snow on the hills and severe frosts.

Helen Beattie:

The Veterinary Association's chief officer said the country was short of up to 100 veterinarians and this nationwide shortage of staff, drought and uncertainty due to Covid-19 was pushing them to breaking point.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel featured a couple of sheep and beef farmers from Hawkes Bay and Canterbury, respectively. They talked vet shortages, rugby and carbon farming.

Julian Raine:

The Nelson farmer and former President of Horticulture NZ reckoned next season's harvest could be a bigger train wreck than the one we've just finished, due to a lack of international backpackers, and as many RSE workers heading home as are arriving in the country.

