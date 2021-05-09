Win a trip to the Tussock Country Music Festival

Photo / File

It's the inaugural Tussock Country Music Festival and The Country has the ultimate prize pack for you to win.

Just register your details below to win a weekend for two in Tussock Country!

Prize package includes:

• Four nights twin share accommodation from June 3-6.

• Car hire (ex Queenstown)

• Air New Zealand credit to the value of $800

• Tickets to all premium Tussock Country events in Gore, June 3-6, 2021.

From the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards to the MLT Songwriting Seminar, there is an event for you to enjoy!

Head to www.tussockcountry.nz for all the event details and to find out where to get your tickets.

Enter below