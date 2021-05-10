The Country - Tussock Country edition

Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Jeff Rea, to talk about the Tussock Country Music Festival taking place in Gore next month. Enter the draw to win a trip to the event here.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert on the never-ending Big Dry, which is one day closer to ending!

Ray Smith:

The Director General of MPI updated us on biosecurity at our borders, M. bovis, drought assistance, the new look Forest Service and MPI's plans for Fieldays.

Todd Charteris:

The chief executive of Rabobank reviewed the bank's May Agri-Business Monthly Report which saw a largely positive commodity outlook with red meat expected to firm for the remainder of 2021.

Peter Nation:

With five weeks and two sleeps to go, the chief executive of Fieldays said the countdown to June 16 at Mystery Creek was well underway, with the construction of Tent City beginning in earnest after the long Anzac weekend.

Jeff Rea:

Today we tempt you to Tussock Country, with an all-expenses long weekend for two to the Tussock Country Music Festival!

Listen below: