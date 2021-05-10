Plenty of spilt milk after tanker crashes in Southland

A mixture of milk and mud covered a rural Southland road on Friday afternoon after a milk tanker crashed.
The crash occurred in Woodstock Rd, in Dacre, halfway between Falconer Rd and Lorne-Dacre Rd.
A police spokeswoman said they were notified about 12.45pm.
A police officer at the scene said the driver had been taken to hospital with a hurt knee.
There were numerous fire appliances at the scene as well an ambulance and police.
A temporary road closure was put in place.