Plenty of spilt milk after tanker crashes in Southland

A mixture of milk and mud covered a rural Southland road after a milk tanker crashed. Video / ODT

A mixture of milk and mud covered a rural Southland road on Friday afternoon after a milk tanker crashed.

The crash occurred in Woodstock Rd, in Dacre, halfway between Falconer Rd and Lorne-Dacre Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified about 12.45pm.

A police officer at the scene said the driver had been taken to hospital with a hurt knee.

There were numerous fire appliances at the scene as well an ambulance and police.

Photo / Laura Smith

A temporary road closure was put in place.